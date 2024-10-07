Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. Electrical Cabin Recovery and Headquarters / QuadroDesign

Electrical Cabin Recovery and Headquarters / QuadroDesign

Save

Electrical Cabin Recovery and Headquarters / QuadroDesign - Image 2 of 31Electrical Cabin Recovery and Headquarters / QuadroDesign - Image 3 of 31Electrical Cabin Recovery and Headquarters / QuadroDesign - Image 4 of 31Electrical Cabin Recovery and Headquarters / QuadroDesign - Image 5 of 31Electrical Cabin Recovery and Headquarters / QuadroDesign - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
San Maurizio d'Opaglio, Italy
  • Architects: QuadroDesign
  • Client: QuadroDesign srl
  • City: San Maurizio d'Opaglio
  • Country: Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Electrical Cabin Recovery and Headquarters / QuadroDesign - Image 6 of 31
© Marcello Mariana

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located near Lake Orta, inside the headquarters of the QuadroDesign faucet company; our intervention involved the design of open spaces and the recovery of an old electrical cabin present inside the property and represents the second step of work, following the restyling of the offices and showroom, which took place in 2022.

Save this picture!
Electrical Cabin Recovery and Headquarters / QuadroDesign - Image 2 of 31
© Marcello Mariana
Save this picture!
Electrical Cabin Recovery and Headquarters / QuadroDesign - Image 3 of 31
© Marcello Mariana

The client desired to add new spaces to the property that could have a flexible and dynamic use, usable either by the Magistro family, owners of the business, for commercial purposes, or as an artist's residence. A concrete plateau identifies a kind of public square from which 3 volumes emerge that define, in a labile and flexible way, different possible ways of using the space: the cabin, the pergola, and the swimming pool.

Save this picture!
Electrical Cabin Recovery and Headquarters / QuadroDesign - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Bathroom, Chair
© Marcello Mariana

The recovery and reuse of the abandoned electrical cabin, given its unusual shape for an inhabited space, becomes an opportunity for spatial experimentation; the ground floor is in direct connection with the outdoors, with a series of external metal sliding doors and windows managing the transition. The interior accommodates some technical functions, such as a bathroom and a mini-kitchen, which can also be used as support for functions performed outdoors. The building thus becomes a small activator of the company's open spaces.

Save this picture!
Electrical Cabin Recovery and Headquarters / QuadroDesign - Image 30 of 31
Section
Save this picture!
Electrical Cabin Recovery and Headquarters / QuadroDesign - Interior Photography
© Marcello Mariana

Verticality is exploited thanks to the two mezzanines connected by a system of metal stairs. The first, more generous, is made of natural wood and can accommodate a bed, while the second reclaims and domesticates an existing concrete slab and can be used as a cozy place in direct contact with the light from the window located near the roof. 

Save this picture!
Electrical Cabin Recovery and Headquarters / QuadroDesign - Image 26 of 31
© Marcello Mariana

Material and color choices are aimed at creating a neutral and absolute, almost sacred space. There are no colors, and materials are left with their natural hues, bathed in light. The pergola sits on the edge of the concrete plateau, perpendicular to the cabin; it is made of galvanized steel tubular profiles, arranged in 5 bays with regular 2.6 m spacing.  The first two bays can accommodate a lounge or dining area, while a long kitchen counter, custom-made of stone and sheet metal, occupies two other bays and is protected by a light corrugated sheet metal roof.

Save this picture!
Electrical Cabin Recovery and Headquarters / QuadroDesign - Image 4 of 31
© Marcello Mariana
Save this picture!
Electrical Cabin Recovery and Headquarters / QuadroDesign - Image 29 of 31
Plans
Save this picture!
Electrical Cabin Recovery and Headquarters / QuadroDesign - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marcello Mariana

Completing the intervention and defining its boundary is a small swimming pool, which is semi-encased in the ground to emerge from the concrete pavement as a monolithic volume of anthracite stone (echoing the volume of the kitchen) and become a large seating area.

Save this picture!
Electrical Cabin Recovery and Headquarters / QuadroDesign - Exterior Photography
© Marcello Mariana

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
QuadroDesign
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesItaly

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesItaly
Cite: "Electrical Cabin Recovery and Headquarters / QuadroDesign" 07 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021918/electrical-cabin-recovery-and-headquarters-quadrodesign> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags