© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024
M Residence / TAKATINA

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Accord, United States
  • Architects: TAKATINA LLC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1940 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Man Photography
  • Lead Architects: Takaaki Kawabata
Text description provided by the architects. The M Residence is a mid-century house originally built in the 1980s and is nestled on a seven-acre bucolic wooded area in the Hudson Valley. TAKATINA was approached by the clients, a couple in the creative field, for a gut renovation and addition to modernize the house to suit their lifestyle. Our goal was to create a serene and retreat-like atmosphere while respecting the existing rustic character and highlighting the collection of modern furnishings and art objects.

Plans and Elevations
The highly tactile and visually soft and warm finishes were incorporated into the new scheme while preserving the existing exposed wood framing on the ground floor. A newly installed century-old
reclaimed terracotta tiles with floor heating and warm white paint with restored wood ceiling and
framing created the backdrop and the ribbon windows around the house received a continuous soft glow of light throughout the day.

A twelve-foot-long custom island with honey-stained rift-cut oak veneer and limestone countertop
anchored by a sculptural Vola faucet and integrated PITT cooktop system guilelessly centers the kitchen, dining, and living area. The guest bathroom is inviting with a floor-to-ceiling ribbed glass panel that allows light into the space but adds privacy while showering. The reflections and shadows dance around the wood wainscoting of the walls, as the diffused light filters into the bathroom.

The master suite on the second floor was completely reconfigured with an addition surrounded by
a rooftop garden. The A-framed master bedroom has a picturesque view of the woods and the
garden. The wide plank pine wood flooring and large Noguchi pendant light hanging from the wood ceiling sets the tone. The monolithic and sculptural limestone custom vanity invites you into the new bathing pavilion. The experience is enhanced by large, clear ribbed fixed glass windows which were carefully placed to capture and blur the exterior view. The soft plaster and checkerboard patterned limestone tiles surround the freestanding tub and warm light glows from the skylight above the shower area.

The journey will continue to phase 2 with a new guest pavilion and carport to complete our master plan.

Project gallery

About this office
TAKATINA LLC
Office

