Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Italy
  5. House Zöggeler / Stuflesser Moroder

House Zöggeler / Stuflesser Moroder

Save

House Zöggeler / Stuflesser Moroder - Exterior Photography, WindowsHouse Zöggeler / Stuflesser Moroder - Image 3 of 11House Zöggeler / Stuflesser Moroder - Image 4 of 11House Zöggeler / Stuflesser Moroder - Exterior PhotographyHouse Zöggeler / Stuflesser Moroder - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Italy
  • Design Team: Stuflesser Moroder
  • Country: Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Zöggeler / Stuflesser Moroder - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Aldo Amoretti

Text description provided by the architects. The new residence is located in the heart of the South Tyrolean wine region, amidst a centuries-old cultural landscape characterized by expansive vineyards.

Save this picture!
House Zöggeler / Stuflesser Moroder - Image 3 of 11
© Aldo Amoretti
Save this picture!
House Zöggeler / Stuflesser Moroder - Exterior Photography
© Aldo Amoretti

The new building adopts the horizontal structure of this vineyard landscape. The roof emphasizes the horizontal gesture while providing protection against the summer heat and rain. The differently oriented exterior walls create intimate, shaded terrace situations and offer various views in all directions. The outdoor space flows seamlessly into the interior.

Save this picture!
House Zöggeler / Stuflesser Moroder - Image 4 of 11
© Aldo Amoretti

The materials used for the building were also coordinated with its surroundings. The exterior walls are made of sandblasted concrete with local aggregates. Ceilings and garage walls were constructed using recycled concrete. The idea was to build the residence using as much of the same material as possible, from the exterior walls to the flooring, from the stove to the privacy screens."

Save this picture!
House Zöggeler / Stuflesser Moroder - Image 7 of 11
© Aldo Amoretti

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Stuflesser Moroder
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesItaly

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesItaly
Cite: "House Zöggeler / Stuflesser Moroder" 03 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021895/house-zoggeler-stuflesser-moroder> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags