World
Pivot Café / OFF studio

Pivot Café / OFF studio - Image 2 of 20

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop Interiors
Mapo-gu, South Korea
  Architects: OFF studio
  Area: 54
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Cho Guenyoung
  Lead Architects: Kim Junyeong, Kim Hyosung, Cho Guenyoung
Pivot Café / OFF studio - Image 2 of 20
© Cho Guenyoung

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located at the alley intersection in Hapjeong-dong. Due to these geographical characteristics, every road connects to this space. The name of the space, 'Pivot', meaning the center of transition, originated from this concept. In addition to being a geographical focal point, various visual and spatial transformations were realized through different architectural elements within the space.

Pivot Café / OFF studio - Image 3 of 20
© Cho Guenyoung
Pivot Café / OFF studio - Image 18 of 20
Plan
Pivot Café / OFF studio - Image 6 of 20
© Cho Guenyoung

The space was originally used as a house constructed with load-bearing walls, but its function changed with the introduction of a steel structure. By retaining the original ceiling and floor, the space naturally reveals its past and traces of time. The white-painted steel structure and the newly designed walls contrast with the existing ceiling and floor, allowing visitors to sense how the space has transformed. The whisky bar, made of oak, represents the culmination of this transformation and stands as a symbol of the space.

Pivot Café / OFF studio - Image 7 of 20
© Cho Guenyoung
Pivot Café / OFF studio - Image 8 of 20
© Cho Guenyoung
Pivot Café / OFF studio - Image 19 of 20
Section

The objects scattered across the space are designed with only the minimal forms necessary for their use. Their free placement, departing from a unified grid, creates various changes in the landscape depending on the direction of view. The metal object located in the center can take on various forms through modular design. These undefined forms can lead to various uses and transformations of the space over time.

Pivot Café / OFF studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving
© Cho Guenyoung

Project location

Address: Mapo-gu, South Korea

OFF studio
Built Projects, Interior Design, Hospitality Interiors, Coffee Shop Interiors, South Korea
"Pivot Café / OFF studio" 03 Oct 2024. ArchDaily.

