World
Hannam 381 Mixed-Use / YKH Associates

Hannam 381 Mixed-Use / YKH Associates - Image 2 of 31Hannam 381 Mixed-Use / YKH Associates - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, ColumnHannam 381 Mixed-Use / YKH Associates - Image 4 of 31Hannam 381 Mixed-Use / YKH Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsHannam 381 Mixed-Use / YKH Associates - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Buildings
Yongsan District, South Korea
  • Architects: YKH Associates
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  218
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kyung Noh
  • Lead Architects: Taesun Hong
  • Lead Team: Taesun Hong, Daejung Sang
  • Design Team: Yongho Hwang, Sangmin Yang, Jihoon Lee, Kyungwook Kim, Byeongsu Kim
  • Structural Engineering: Jeon and Partners
  • Interior Designers: Donghoon DOS
  • Mep Consultants: Sunwoo Engineering
  • Civil Consultants: Tae Am Engineering
  • General Contractors: 3-square construction Inc.
  • City: Yongsan District
  • Country: South Korea
  
Hannam 381 Mixed-Use / YKH Associates - Image 2 of 31
© Kyung Noh

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled at the northern entrance of Hannam Bridge in Seoul, Korea, this small mixed-use building stands as a beacon of innovative design and environmental harmony. Strategically positioned to capitalize on its prime location, the building offers unobstructed views of the Han River to the south and the scenic Namsan Mountain to the north. The design not only meets but exceeds the rigorous standards of local building codes, reflecting a thoughtful approach to urban architecture.

Hannam 381 Mixed-Use / YKH Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Kyung Noh
Hannam 381 Mixed-Use / YKH Associates - Image 4 of 31
© Kyung Noh

In response to site constraints that required a long and narrow structure, a unique design element reminiscent of the concept of "me & variation" in music was introduced. This involved the regular insertion of triangular solid masses that mirrored each other across the floors, strategically placed to provide visual interest on each horizontally segmented floor. This repetitive pattern was carefully proportioned, and the triangular shape and mirrored arrangement produced various reflective effects, particularly in the central area where solid and void patterns interacted. This added multiple layers of depth to the building's appearance, especially notable through landscape lighting at night. Even when viewed from different angles, the building showcased a distinctive façade, akin to the lively and bright notes of staccato music. This design choice made the building stand out prominently, even amidst fast-moving traffic, leaving a lasting impression on observers.

Hannam 381 Mixed-Use / YKH Associates - Exterior Photography, Fence, Cityscape
© Kyung Noh
Hannam 381 Mixed-Use / YKH Associates - Image 23 of 31
Plan - Roof
Hannam 381 Mixed-Use / YKH Associates - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Column
© Kyung Noh
Hannam 381 Mixed-Use / YKH Associates - Image 18 of 31
Plan - 1st Floor
Hannam 381 Mixed-Use / YKH Associates - Image 9 of 31
© Kyung Noh

The building is distinguished by its unique crescent-shaped linear structure, a departure from conventional design approaches. This distinctive form allows for horizontal layering that maximizes the visual connection with the surrounding landscape. Instead of opting for a traditional fully glazed façade, the design employs a sophisticated blend of solid and transparent modular patterns. The façade features a series of triangular solid elements, meticulously oriented to create a visually dynamic and cohesive pattern. This innovative arrangement introduces a sense of depth and complexity, enhancing the building's aesthetic appeal and ensuring it captures attention in the bustling urban environment.

Hannam 381 Mixed-Use / YKH Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Kyung Noh
Hannam 381 Mixed-Use / YKH Associates - Image 24 of 31
Section AA

In addition to its striking exterior, the building incorporates thoughtful green spaces to foster a stronger connection between its occupants and nature. A rooftop garden offers a serene retreat with panoramic views, serving as a peaceful oasis amidst the urban landscape. Below, an underground sunken garden provides a unique, sheltered environment for relaxation and contemplation. These green spaces are not merely aesthetic additions but integral components of the building's design, contributing to improved natural light and ventilation throughout the structure.

Hannam 381 Mixed-Use / YKH Associates - Image 12 of 31
© Kyung Noh
Hannam 381 Mixed-Use / YKH Associates - Image 30 of 31
Elevations - Left and Right

The integration of these natural elements with the building's architectural features creates a harmonious and tranquil environment. The careful consideration of light, space, and natural surroundings ensures that the building is not only visually striking but also promotes well-being and comfort for its occupants. Furthermore, the building's design reflects a commitment to sustainability and environmental sensitivity. By incorporating green spaces and innovative façade patterns, the architecture reduces the urban heat island effect and enhances the building's overall energy efficiency. The dynamic interplay of solid and transparent elements also contributes to the building's environmental performance, reducing glare and optimizing daylighting.

Hannam 381 Mixed-Use / YKH Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kyung Noh

Project location

Address:Yongsan District, South Korea

YKH Associates
Mixed Use ArchitectureBuildingsSouth Korea
Cite: "Hannam 381 Mixed-Use / YKH Associates" 03 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021888/hannam-381-mixed-use-ykh-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags