World
Summer Capsule for a Digital Nomad / Pineda Monedero

Summer Capsule for a Digital Nomad / Pineda Monedero - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Extension
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Pineda Monedero
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  40
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Borja Ballbé
  • Lead Architects: Alex Pineda, Antón Monedero
Summer Capsule for a Digital Nomad / Pineda Monedero - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Borja Ballbé

Text description provided by the architects. On a rooftop in the Barceloneta neighborhood, there is a 20 sqm substandard housing with a terrace twice the size of the interior. Its new owner reflects the changes of gentrification and globalization in Barcelona: he is a digital nomad and will only use the house for seasonal stays, mainly in summer.

Summer Capsule for a Digital Nomad / Pineda Monedero - Image 8 of 21
© Borja Ballbé
Summer Capsule for a Digital Nomad / Pineda Monedero - Image 7 of 21
© Borja Ballbé
Summer Capsule for a Digital Nomad / Pineda Monedero - Image 19 of 21

Adapting this former badalot into a home requires insulating and protecting from the sun's radiation. We propose a made-to-measure, light, and mechanized device that, like a machine, regulates the sun. Ten wooden blinds, the same as those that have been used for centuries, are placed on rollers on the roof. They slide along guides and close the house into a single shed, transforming the terraces into pergolas.

Summer Capsule for a Digital Nomad / Pineda Monedero - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, Deck
© Borja Ballbé
Summer Capsule for a Digital Nomad / Pineda Monedero - Interior Photography
© Borja Ballbé

The references are obvious and draw from the nearby Umbracle designed in 1883 by Josep Fontseré in the Ciutadella park, but also from the technological fantasies proposed by Archigram in the 1960s. All of this is to confront a very contemporary reality, which is the need to adapt to the climate crisis the planet is suffering.

Summer Capsule for a Digital Nomad / Pineda Monedero - Exterior Photography, Windows, Handrail, Deck
© Borja Ballbé

Project location

Address:Barcelona, Spain

Pineda Monedero
Cite: "Summer Capsule for a Digital Nomad / Pineda Monedero" 03 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021884/summer-capsule-for-a-digital-nomad-pineda-monedero> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags