prompt Café / SAISA STUDIO

Design Team: Inseop Yun

City: Cheongju-si

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. The cafe called Prompt is a cafe with a small nature in the city center. To contain the outside nature, we had to blend well with the inner space and intended to create a space that would be comfortable and relaxing. Therefore, when designing the space layout, the table and furniture were arranged so that the gaze could be directed outward.

When designing the facade design, to contain the natural objects on the outside, the finishing material was applied to the whole glass. It was difficult to use in the construction process. The space of the prompt was made of wood finishing material called veneer, and the overall surface was finished with off-white paint.

Using the physical properties of metal stainless steel, the middle point was given: wood and off-white warm finish and metal cold finish. The floor is made of a fine finishing material called micro cement, and the floor is also made of off-white I used light tones. To construct a space that attracts nature, there must be no sense of heterogeneity between the inside and the outside.

In the middle of the space, a built-in chair was made to create a space that could be enjoyed in the center of the cafe, and a copper wire was made to look out the window. On the other hand, I made a group table and planned to make another cozy space by making a ceiling. I made a production speaker, and a shelf, and gave it points.