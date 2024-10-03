Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. prompt Café / SAISA STUDIO

prompt Café / SAISA STUDIO

Save

prompt Café / SAISA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beamprompt Café / SAISA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Kitchenprompt Café / SAISA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chairprompt Café / SAISA STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Facadeprompt Café / SAISA STUDIO - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Cheongju-si, South Korea
  • Architects: SAISA STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:kobou studio
  • Lead Architects: Junsu Lee
  • Design Team: Inseop Yun
  • City: Cheongju-si
  • Country: South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
prompt Café / SAISA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© kobou studio

Text description provided by the architects. The cafe called Prompt is a cafe with a small nature in the city center. To contain the outside nature, we had to blend well with the inner space and intended to create a space that would be comfortable and relaxing. Therefore, when designing the space layout, the table and furniture were arranged so that the gaze could be directed outward.

Save this picture!
prompt Café / SAISA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© kobou studio
Save this picture!
prompt Café / SAISA STUDIO - Image 19 of 19
Plan
Save this picture!
prompt Café / SAISA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Windows
© kobou studio
Save this picture!
prompt Café / SAISA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table
© kobou studio

When designing the facade design, to contain the natural objects on the outside, the finishing material was applied to the whole glass. It was difficult to use in the construction process. The space of the prompt was made of wood finishing material called veneer, and the overall surface was finished with off-white paint.

Save this picture!
prompt Café / SAISA STUDIO - Image 17 of 19
© kobou studio
Save this picture!
prompt Café / SAISA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© kobou studio

Using the physical properties of metal stainless steel, the middle point was given: wood and off-white warm finish and metal cold finish. The floor is made of a fine finishing material called micro cement, and the floor is also made of off-white I used light tones. To construct a space that attracts nature, there must be no sense of heterogeneity between the inside and the outside.

Save this picture!
prompt Café / SAISA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Windows, Column
© kobou studio
Save this picture!
prompt Café / SAISA STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Facade
© kobou studio

In the middle of the space, a built-in chair was made to create a space that could be enjoyed in the center of the cafe, and a copper wire was made to look out the window. On the other hand, I made a group table and planned to make another cozy space by making a ceiling. I made a production speaker, and a shelf, and gave it points.

Save this picture!
prompt Café / SAISA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© kobou studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Cheongju-si, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SAISA STUDIO
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "prompt Café / SAISA STUDIO" 03 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021883/prompt-cafe-saisa-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Top #Tags