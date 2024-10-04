Annab House / Ayeneh Office

+ 18

Design Assistant: Karen Kalantari, Shadi AmirKaveh

Graphics: Mahsa Navaeizadeh

Civil Engineer: Mr. Goudarzi

Mechanical Engineer: Mr. HajiArab

Electrical Engineer: Saeid Kazemi

Executive Manager: Ali Ahmadi

Program / Use / Building Function: Residential (Housing, villa)

Supervisor: Ayeneh Office

City: Najafabad

Country: Iran

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Annab House is a two-story project designed to serve as both a private home and a guest house, meeting the family's needs. The design prioritizes the preservation of the site's natural elements, most notably an ancient Annab tree (jujube). One of the key concepts was to create a pathway leading from the site entrance to a small courtyard, with a unique staircase. This staircase would serve as a prominent and inviting feature. Additionally, numerous small voids were designed to direct natural light into interior spaces, creating a unique spatial atmosphere.

Positioned to the north of the site, the house encloses the southern courtyard, formed by the building and the side walls. The building has been slightly set back to align with the eastern neighbor, harmonizing with the surroundings and emphasizing the Annab tree. A western path leads to a small, cozy courtyard where the house entrance is located. The staircase providing access to the first floor is formed as a unique element along the same path. The site entry is oriented in a way to provide a sense of privacy for the residents.

Beyond the courtyard, a wall partitions the entrance from the rest of the house. This architectural element provides a distinct separation between these spaces, as well as the public and private zones.

Bathed in the soft glow of an eastern-facing window, the living room is situated behind this wall. The kitchen and living room open out to the southern courtyard, enjoying abundant natural light. The three bedrooms are situated in the northern part of the property, each receiving natural light from either the south or east. Another void in the northern area adds a distinctive character to the bathroom.

The first floor of the house is designed as an independent guest unit, complete with a living room, kitchen, master bedroom, and bathroom. Located on the north side, it features a 'baharkhab' that benefits from southern sunlight. The bedroom and kitchen face north, while the living room faces south.