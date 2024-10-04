Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Annab House / Ayeneh Office

Annab House / Ayeneh Office - Exterior Photography, FacadeAnnab House / Ayeneh Office - Interior Photography, Windows, GlassAnnab House / Ayeneh Office - Image 10 of 23Annab House / Ayeneh Office - Image 2 of 23Annab House / Ayeneh Office - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Najafabad, Iran
  • Architects: Ayeneh Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ali Gorjian
  • Lead Architects: Ali Soltani, Atefeh Karbasi
  • Design Assistant: Karen Kalantari, Shadi AmirKaveh
  • Graphics: Mahsa Navaeizadeh
  • Civil Engineer: Mr. Goudarzi
  • Mechanical Engineer: Mr. HajiArab
  • Electrical Engineer: Saeid Kazemi
  • Executive Manager: Ali Ahmadi
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Residential (Housing, villa)
  • Supervisor: Ayeneh Office
  • City: Najafabad
  • Country: Iran
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Annab House / Ayeneh Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ali Gorjian

Text description provided by the architects. Annab House is a two-story project designed to serve as both a private home and a guest house, meeting the family's needs. The design prioritizes the preservation of the site's natural elements, most notably an ancient Annab tree (jujube). One of the key concepts was to create a pathway leading from the site entrance to a small courtyard, with a unique staircase. This staircase would serve as a prominent and inviting feature. Additionally, numerous small voids were designed to direct natural light into interior spaces, creating a unique spatial atmosphere.

Annab House / Ayeneh Office - Image 7 of 23
© Ali Gorjian
Annab House / Ayeneh Office - Image 17 of 23
Plan - Ground floor
Annab House / Ayeneh Office - Image 12 of 23
© Ali Gorjian

Positioned to the north of the site, the house encloses the southern courtyard, formed by the building and the side walls. The building has been slightly set back to align with the eastern neighbor, harmonizing with the surroundings and emphasizing the Annab tree. A western path leads to a small, cozy courtyard where the house entrance is located. The staircase providing access to the first floor is formed as a unique element along the same path. The site entry is oriented in a way to provide a sense of privacy for the residents.

Annab House / Ayeneh Office - Image 10 of 23
© Ali Gorjian
Annab House / Ayeneh Office - Image 19 of 23
Section A-A

Beyond the courtyard, a wall partitions the entrance from the rest of the house. This architectural element provides a distinct separation between these spaces, as well as the public and private zones.

Annab House / Ayeneh Office - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ali Gorjian
Annab House / Ayeneh Office - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass
© Ali Gorjian
Annab House / Ayeneh Office - Image 21 of 23
Section C-C

Bathed in the soft glow of an eastern-facing window, the living room is situated behind this wall. The kitchen and living room open out to the southern courtyard, enjoying abundant natural light. The three bedrooms are situated in the northern part of the property, each receiving natural light from either the south or east. Another void in the northern area adds a distinctive character to the bathroom.

Annab House / Ayeneh Office - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ali Gorjian
Annab House / Ayeneh Office - Image 23 of 23
Diagram

The first floor of the house is designed as an independent guest unit, complete with a living room, kitchen, master bedroom, and bathroom. Located on the north side, it features a 'baharkhab' that benefits from southern sunlight. The bedroom and kitchen face north, while the living room faces south.

Annab House / Ayeneh Office - Image 2 of 23
© Ali Gorjian

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIran

Top #Tags