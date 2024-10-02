Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. United States
  5. Wavelet House / Fougeron Architecture

Wavelet House / Fougeron Architecture

Save

Wavelet House / Fougeron Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, GardenWavelet House / Fougeron Architecture - Image 3 of 26Wavelet House / Fougeron Architecture - Image 4 of 26Wavelet House / Fougeron Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, ChairWavelet House / Fougeron Architecture - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Los Altos, United States
  • Architects: Fougeron Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3665 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Joe Fletcher
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Blonberg
  • Lead Architects: Anne Fougeron
  • Design Team: Todd Aranaz, Megan Hannon, Niraj Kapadia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Paul Endres
  • Landscape Architecture: Gretchen Whittier, Arterra Landscape architects
  • City: Los Altos
  • Country: United States
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wavelet House / Fougeron Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Joe Fletcher

Text description provided by the architects. Eichler's mid-century modern stylings are abundant in Northern and Southern California and Wavelet House is a reconsideration of the area's architectural precedent. Set on a narrow lot with side-yard setbacks, the evocative mid-century façade belies an unexpected rear that is more modern. The metal and wood slats of the entrance are quite aesthetically pleasing and offer additional privacy to the residents. The material asymmetry in the front courtyard is a nod to the playfulness of the back of the home.

Save this picture!
Wavelet House / Fougeron Architecture - Image 6 of 26
© Joe Fletcher
Save this picture!
Wavelet House / Fougeron Architecture - Image 23 of 26
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Wavelet House / Fougeron Architecture - Image 3 of 26
© Joe Fletcher

The rear of the home, which is encased in a curtain-wall façade that is nearly three stories at its apex, adds a lightness against the angularity of the metal roof overhang. Part of the inspiration for this unique structure emerged from the constraints of the local planning department, which prefers stepped-in roofs that resemble a wedding cake. The roof was conceived as a kind of umbrella and the undulating lines and hard angles of the structure are a play on the traditional pitched roof. Rather than creating a peak as a singular axis on the house, the metal planes rise and fall, drawing the eye along the entire silhouette of the home.

Save this picture!
Wavelet House / Fougeron Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Joe Fletcher
Save this picture!
Wavelet House / Fougeron Architecture - Image 25 of 26
Sections
Save this picture!
Wavelet House / Fougeron Architecture - Image 4 of 26
© Joe Fletcher
Save this picture!
Wavelet House / Fougeron Architecture - Image 13 of 26
© Joe Fletcher

From the entryway to the library, the overhang folds over, its aluminum fins cascading along the exterior of the house. This roof is purposefully sculptural, deliberately abstract, with no light fixtures. Inside, the dramatic structure is visible throughout the second and third floors and in the primary bedroom, the ceiling is awash in the white planes. The 16' perforated overhang provides much-needed shade on the patio and primary bedroom without weighing down the sightline. All the exterior glass doors are retractable. This flexibility—along with the provided shade and the solar orientation of the home—maximizes airflow and cross-ventilation, dramatically decreasing the need for artificial climate control.

Save this picture!
Wavelet House / Fougeron Architecture - Interior Photography, Glass, Facade, Beam
© Joe Fletcher
Save this picture!
Wavelet House / Fougeron Architecture - Image 8 of 26
© Joe Fletcher

The house is encased by three below-grade courtyards which interweave, maximizing natural light, and outdoor space and anchoring the house on its site. The music room, guest bedroom and office each have access to their own courtyard. Despite the openness of the home, the courtyards help enclose space and deliberately create pockets of privacy. Inside, a two-story library serves as the heart of the house, with other rooms branching off on all floors. The room is encased in glass, with custom shelving made of cedar and steel, that is meant to echo the slats of the exterior. These shelves also serve as semi-transparent delineators of the space, guiding the eye from room to room. The library is the locus of the home.

Save this picture!
Wavelet House / Fougeron Architecture - Image 7 of 26
© Joe Fletcher

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Fougeron Architecture
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Wavelet House / Fougeron Architecture" 02 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021858/wavelet-house-fougeron-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags