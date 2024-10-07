Submissions Now Open for Holcim Foundation Awards 2025

The world's leading competition for sustainable design, Holcim Foundation Awards 2025, is calling for entries. The Swiss-based Holcim Foundation invites innovative projects at any scale, supported by clients and in the late-stage design phase, to compete for global recognition. The competition is free of charge with a prize pool of USD 1M and will be awarded across 20 winning entries.

Projects already under construction are eligible, provided construction is not completed before February 11, 2025. The entry window is now open from October 1, 2024 until February 11, 2025, with the Awards Ceremony taking place at the Foundation's Venice Forum event on November 20, 2025.

Dandaji Mosque Hikma Complex by Mariam Issoufou Architects, Studio Chahar

UCLA Margo Leavin Graduate Art Studios, Los Angeles by Johnston Marklee, USA

Words With Winners

Over the past twenty years, the Foundation has committed USD 20M to spotlighting projects from an industry-changing cast of architects, designers and engineers championing innovative practices in sustainable design and construction.

To better tell these stories of success the Foundation has launched a short film series 'Words with Winners'. The first films are now live on the Awards entry page, they include:

Archaeological Center Augusta Raurica by Karamuk Kuo, Switzerland

A flexible structural system to meet diverse uses and adapt over time. Watch Here

Awarding Excellence

Expert juries evaluate submissions and select winners across five geographic regions. Comprising architects, engineers and urban planners, the juries evaluate entries based on the Foundation's core principles of sustainable construction: creating uplifting places, fostering a healthy planet, supporting thriving communities, and ensuring economic viability.

The jury chairs are renowned architects, recognized as leaders in their field globally. Sou Fujimoto will chair the Asia Pacific jury, Kjetil Trædal Thorsen will preside over Europe, Sandra Barclay will lead Latin America, Lina Ghotmeh will chair the Middle East & Africa jury, and Jeanne Gang will lead the North America jury.

Openact Architecture celebrates winning 2023 Holcim Foundation Awards, Venice

Stream Co-Habitat by Openact Architecture, Tuzla, Turkey

Competition Entries Close: 11.02.25

20 Winners Globally

USD 1M Prize Pool

5 Special Recognition Prizes

Free to Enter