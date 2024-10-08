Gastronomic Plaza Route 224 / Quince Cero Uno Arquitectura

+ 30

Assistant: Mariana Rodríguez Porras

Engineering: Johnny Gómez Navarro

Electrical Engineering: John Rosses Monge

Construction: Oscar Navarro Mata

Post Production: Diana Rivera Sanchez

City: Paraíso

Country: Costa Rica

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. As an original idea, we established that our project should respond to the landscape that begins to appear when descending towards the Orosí Valley, with mountains that juxtapose and provide shelter.

We understood that the project, due to its commercial nature, needed a particular gesture within its context to attract potential customers heading towards the valley. In this way, we conceived the entire project as a large canopy that shelters the diners.

As a design strategy, we explored different variations of this, abstracting its form through geometric exercises and resolving the project based on the section as an essential tool to solve both space and the technical aspects involved in the form.

In this way, the section establishes the order, and the containers previously acquired by the owners simply adapt to that order, leaving them flexible for future changes.