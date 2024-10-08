Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Gastronomic Plaza Route 224 / Quince Cero Uno Arquitectura

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant
Paraíso, Costa Rica
  • Assistant: Mariana Rodríguez Porras
  • Engineering: Johnny Gómez Navarro
  • Electrical Engineering: John Rosses Monge
  • Construction: Oscar Navarro Mata
  • Post Production: Diana Rivera Sanchez
  • City: Paraíso
  • Country: Costa Rica
© Roberto D ambrosio

Text description provided by the architects. As an original idea, we established that our project should respond to the landscape that begins to appear when descending towards the Orosí Valley, with mountains that juxtapose and provide shelter.

© Roberto D ambrosio
Plan

We understood that the project, due to its commercial nature, needed a particular gesture within its context to attract potential customers heading towards the valley. In this way, we conceived the entire project as a large canopy that shelters the diners. 

© Roberto D ambrosio
© Roberto D ambrosio

As a design strategy, we explored different variations of this, abstracting its form through geometric exercises and resolving the project based on the section as an essential tool to solve both space and the technical aspects involved in the form.

© Roberto D ambrosio
© Roberto D ambrosio

In this way, the section establishes the order, and the containers previously acquired by the owners simply adapt to that order, leaving them flexible for future changes.

© Roberto D ambrosio

Project location

Address:Paraíso, Costa Rica

About this office
Quince Cero Uno Arquitectura
Top #Tags