VB56 House / VANBOOM

Houses • Oostkapelle, The Netherlands Architects: VANBOOM

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 119 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Jordi Bombeeck

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project GIRA Duravit Brink , Bulthaup , Triple Solar Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Jurg Hertog

Design & Realisation: Jurg Hertog, Tomas Surblys, Milda Garpuskinaite, Giedrius Stogis

Beng And Nitrogen Calculation: Kees Rottier

Blower Door Test: S&W

Mpg Calculation: TIMAX

Program / Use / Building Function: Holiday home

Prefabrication: Ekomedis

Heat Recovery: BRINK

Heating: BRINK, Triple Solar

Facade Cladding: Lunawood

Insulation: STEICO

Delegated Client: Teun Vlasman

Kitchen: Bulthaup

Sanitary: Duravit

Construction Calculation: De Ingeniersgroep

City: Oostkapelle

Country: The Netherlands

Text description provided by the architects. We are proud to present VANBOOM's first energy-positive home: the VB56. This sustainable wooden prefab house, featuring three spacious bedrooms and a net floor area of 76 m², is entirely energy-neutral. The VB56 reflects VANBOOM's dedication to creating sustainable, custom-built homes tailored to the unique desires of each client.

Rather than offering standard designs, we craft individualized homes with meticulous attention to detail and sustainability. This house is a prime example of our philosophy and sets a new standard for VANBOOM projects to come.

Jurg Hertog, VANBOOM co-founder and architect, elaborates:

"Our client sought an energy-efficient holiday home for six, with minimal involvement due to their demanding jobs. They trusted VANBOOM to manage the entire process—from design and permitting to the final realization."

Layout and Features

The VB56 is located in Oostkapelle, Zeeland, and delivers a compact yet spacious two-story design where sustainability, comfort, and luxury converge. The ground floor boasts an open living room filled with natural light, seamlessly transitioning into a high-end kitchen outfitted with premium Bulthaup appliances. Two bedrooms, including a master with a large window and automated sliding door for light control, complete the ground floor. A third bedroom on the upper floor serves as a serene retreat, complemented by modern Duravit bathrooms on each floor.

Sustainable Prefab Materials

VANBOOM's use of sustainable and circular materials is exemplified by the VB56, which is constructed from 80% wood, including the structure, insulation, cladding, stairs, and frames. This extensive use of wood not only reduces the home's carbon footprint but also stores CO2, contributing to a greener planet. The prefab elements used in the VB56's construction significantly cut transport emissions and minimize on-site build time, with the house being made wind and waterproof in just three days.

The VB56 embodies the principles of energy efficiency and eco-friendliness, designed to leave the smallest possible environmental footprint. From insulation to energy use, every aspect of the home maximizes sustainability. As part of our commitment, VANBOOM plants a new tree for every one used in construction.

Key Features of the VB56

- 100% energy-positive

- 80% wood construction

- Gross floor area: 119 m²

- Net floor area: 76 m²

- Integrated solar panels

- Heat pump with PVT panels

- A++++ energy label

Energy-Positive Performance

The roof's integrated solar panels are optimally oriented to the south, ensuring the home generates more energy than it consumes. This contributes to an ultra-low energy bill and a minimal ecological footprint. The smart heat pump system, supported by PVT panels, further enhances the home's energy-positive credentials.

More Than Just a Home

The VB56 is not only a house; it's a model for sustainable, stylish, and environmentally responsible living. Through a combination of innovative design, sustainable materials, and personalized service, VANBOOM is building homes that future generations can be proud of.