World
  VB56 House / VANBOOM

VB56 House / VANBOOM

VB56 House / VANBOOM - Exterior Photography, FacadeVB56 House / VANBOOM - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sofa, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamVB56 House / VANBOOM - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, ChairVB56 House / VANBOOM - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Oostkapelle, The Netherlands
  • Architects: VANBOOM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  119
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jordi Bombeeck
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  GIRA, Duravit, Brink, Bulthaup, Triple Solar
  • Lead Architects: Jurg Hertog
  • Design & Realisation: Jurg Hertog, Tomas Surblys, Milda Garpuskinaite, Giedrius Stogis
  • Beng And Nitrogen Calculation: Kees Rottier
  • Blower Door Test: S&W
  • Mpg Calculation: TIMAX
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Holiday home
  • Prefabrication: Ekomedis
  • Heat Recovery: BRINK
  • Heating: BRINK, Triple Solar
  • Facade Cladding: Lunawood
  • Insulation: STEICO
  • Delegated Client: Teun Vlasman
  • Kitchen: Bulthaup
  • Sanitary: Duravit
  • Construction Calculation: De Ingeniersgroep
  • City: Oostkapelle
  • Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. We are proud to present VANBOOM's first energy-positive home: the VB56. This sustainable wooden prefab house, featuring three spacious bedrooms and a net floor area of 76 m², is entirely energy-neutral. The VB56 reflects VANBOOM's dedication to creating sustainable, custom-built homes tailored to the unique desires of each client.

VB56 House / VANBOOM - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Jordi Bombeeck

Rather than offering standard designs, we craft individualized homes with meticulous attention to detail and sustainability. This house is a prime example of our philosophy and sets a new standard for VANBOOM projects to come.

VB56 House / VANBOOM - Exterior Photography
© Jordi Bombeeck

Jurg Hertog, VANBOOM co-founder and architect, elaborates:
"Our client sought an energy-efficient holiday home for six, with minimal involvement due to their demanding jobs. They trusted VANBOOM to manage the entire process—from design and permitting to the final realization."

VB56 House / VANBOOM - Image 81 of 89
Plan - Ground floor
VB56 House / VANBOOM - Image 82 of 89
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor

Layout and Features
The VB56 is located in Oostkapelle, Zeeland, and delivers a compact yet spacious two-story design where sustainability, comfort, and luxury converge. The ground floor boasts an open living room filled with natural light, seamlessly transitioning into a high-end kitchen outfitted with premium Bulthaup appliances. Two bedrooms, including a master with a large window and automated sliding door for light control, complete the ground floor. A third bedroom on the upper floor serves as a serene retreat, complemented by modern Duravit bathrooms on each floor.

VB56 House / VANBOOM - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sofa, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Jordi Bombeeck
VB56 House / VANBOOM - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Jordi Bombeeck

Sustainable Prefab Materials
VANBOOM's use of sustainable and circular materials is exemplified by the VB56, which is constructed from 80% wood, including the structure, insulation, cladding, stairs, and frames. This extensive use of wood not only reduces the home's carbon footprint but also stores CO2, contributing to a greener planet. The prefab elements used in the VB56's construction significantly cut transport emissions and minimize on-site build time, with the house being made wind and waterproof in just three days.

VB56 House / VANBOOM - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jordi Bombeeck

The VB56 embodies the principles of energy efficiency and eco-friendliness, designed to leave the smallest possible environmental footprint. From insulation to energy use, every aspect of the home maximizes sustainability. As part of our commitment, VANBOOM plants a new tree for every one used in construction.

VB56 House / VANBOOM - Interior Photography, Wood, Facade
© Jordi Bombeeck

Key Features of the VB56
- 100% energy-positive
- 80% wood construction
- Gross floor area: 119 m²
- Net floor area: 76 m²
- Integrated solar panels
- Heat pump with PVT panels
- A++++ energy label

VB56 House / VANBOOM - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jordi Bombeeck

Energy-Positive Performance
The roof's integrated solar panels are optimally oriented to the south, ensuring the home generates more energy than it consumes. This contributes to an ultra-low energy bill and a minimal ecological footprint. The smart heat pump system, supported by PVT panels, further enhances the home's energy-positive credentials.

VB56 House / VANBOOM - Image 84 of 89
Section 01
Section 01
VB56 House / VANBOOM - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Forest
© Jordi Bombeeck

More Than Just a Home
The VB56 is not only a house; it's a model for sustainable, stylish, and environmentally responsible living. Through a combination of innovative design, sustainable materials, and personalized service, VANBOOM is building homes that future generations can be proud of.

VB56 House / VANBOOM - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jordi Bombeeck

Cite: "VB56 House / VANBOOM" 19 Oct 2024. ArchDaily.

