VB56 House / VANBOOM

-
Architects: VANBOOM
- Area: 119 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Jordi Bombeeck
-
-
Lead Architects: Jurg Hertog
- Design & Realisation: Jurg Hertog, Tomas Surblys, Milda Garpuskinaite, Giedrius Stogis
- Beng And Nitrogen Calculation: Kees Rottier
- Blower Door Test: S&W
- Mpg Calculation: TIMAX
- Program / Use / Building Function: Holiday home
- Prefabrication: Ekomedis
- Heat Recovery: BRINK
- Heating: BRINK, Triple Solar
- Facade Cladding: Lunawood
- Insulation: STEICO
- Delegated Client: Teun Vlasman
- Kitchen: Bulthaup
- Sanitary: Duravit
- Construction Calculation: De Ingeniersgroep
- City: Oostkapelle
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. We are proud to present VANBOOM's first energy-positive home: the VB56. This sustainable wooden prefab house, featuring three spacious bedrooms and a net floor area of 76 m², is entirely energy-neutral. The VB56 reflects VANBOOM's dedication to creating sustainable, custom-built homes tailored to the unique desires of each client.
Rather than offering standard designs, we craft individualized homes with meticulous attention to detail and sustainability. This house is a prime example of our philosophy and sets a new standard for VANBOOM projects to come.
Jurg Hertog, VANBOOM co-founder and architect, elaborates:
"Our client sought an energy-efficient holiday home for six, with minimal involvement due to their demanding jobs. They trusted VANBOOM to manage the entire process—from design and permitting to the final realization."
Layout and Features
The VB56 is located in Oostkapelle, Zeeland, and delivers a compact yet spacious two-story design where sustainability, comfort, and luxury converge. The ground floor boasts an open living room filled with natural light, seamlessly transitioning into a high-end kitchen outfitted with premium Bulthaup appliances. Two bedrooms, including a master with a large window and automated sliding door for light control, complete the ground floor. A third bedroom on the upper floor serves as a serene retreat, complemented by modern Duravit bathrooms on each floor.
Sustainable Prefab Materials
VANBOOM's use of sustainable and circular materials is exemplified by the VB56, which is constructed from 80% wood, including the structure, insulation, cladding, stairs, and frames. This extensive use of wood not only reduces the home's carbon footprint but also stores CO2, contributing to a greener planet. The prefab elements used in the VB56's construction significantly cut transport emissions and minimize on-site build time, with the house being made wind and waterproof in just three days.
The VB56 embodies the principles of energy efficiency and eco-friendliness, designed to leave the smallest possible environmental footprint. From insulation to energy use, every aspect of the home maximizes sustainability. As part of our commitment, VANBOOM plants a new tree for every one used in construction.
Key Features of the VB56
- 100% energy-positive
- 80% wood construction
- Gross floor area: 119 m²
- Net floor area: 76 m²
- Integrated solar panels
- Heat pump with PVT panels
- A++++ energy label
Energy-Positive Performance
The roof's integrated solar panels are optimally oriented to the south, ensuring the home generates more energy than it consumes. This contributes to an ultra-low energy bill and a minimal ecological footprint. The smart heat pump system, supported by PVT panels, further enhances the home's energy-positive credentials.
More Than Just a Home
The VB56 is not only a house; it's a model for sustainable, stylish, and environmentally responsible living. Through a combination of innovative design, sustainable materials, and personalized service, VANBOOM is building homes that future generations can be proud of.