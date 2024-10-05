Attic Extension Ljubljana / ARHITEKTURA

+ 10

Design Team: ARHITEKTURA

City: Ljubljana

Country: Slovenia

Text description provided by the architects. Owners of large Slovenian post-war suburban houses often took inspiration from older and more prestigious city villas when designing their premises. However, unlike their inspirations, these structures were far simpler in terms of materials and architecture, lacking in excessive luxury and the spacious interiors of the past. Floor plans are typically fragmented into a multitude of small, disconnected rooms arranged around a central staircase. This layout makes it difficult to accommodate the modern spatial expectations of today's clients, who mainly seek an open, airy living space in the style of a "loft."

It is therefore not surprising that clients often opt to demolish the old structure in order to build more contemporary architecture in its place. The same dilemma arose when planning the renovation of a post-war "villa" in the suburbs of Ljubljana. The client desired more spaciousness in the home but, as an environmentally conscious investor, was also committed to a sustainable approach. He understood that "the greenest building is the one that is already built." Often, it is also the most cost-effective solution. Together, we resolved the dilemma and found the optimal solution. We retained the ground floor and upper floor of the existing structure while placing the desired "loft" in the space of the previously unused attic. The smaller rooms on the ground and upper floors were allocated to the remaining household functions.

The newly designed attic forms a large, unified space beneath a single-pitch roof. To the south, the space continues into a wide and bright winter garden, offering broad panoramic views of the surrounding greenery. The home's distance from the street ensures a sense of complete privacy. In addition to the sweeping views through the winter garden, two additional windows provide more intimate views. To the east, the view extends along the quiet suburban street through a large scenic window, while to the north, it opens through a smaller one.

The newly designed, compact attic serves as a discreet accent on the renovated villa. Despite its different material execution, the use of cross-laminated timber (CLT), and the darker color of the metal facade, it seems as if it has always been there, harmoniously engaging with the casual passersby on the nearby green promenade surrounding Ljubljana.