Rb House / Song A studio

+ 29

Houses • Thành phố Bắc Ninh, Vietnam Architects: Song A studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1100 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Chimnon studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Tostem

Lead Architect: Trung Nguyen

Design Team: Tan Phan, Ly Luu

General Contractor: Trung Nguyen

City: Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The inspiration behind RBhouse came from a desire to create an open, fluid living space while addressing the constraints of a small urban plot. The primary concept revolves around the staggered floor design, where varying floor heights create a seamless visual connection across levels. This promotes a feeling of openness, optimizing natural light and ventilation. Minimalism was a key guiding principle, emphasizing simplicity, functionality, and a cohesive spatial flow.

One of the main challenges in developing RBhouse was its westward orientation, which exposed the building to intense afternoon sunlight, leading to increased heat absorption. To address this, extensive use of greenery was incorporated into the design, including strategically placed trees and plants along the facade and within the garden spaces. These trees not only provided natural shading but also helped regulate temperature, reducing the reliance on air conditioning. Another difficulty was maintaining a balance between modern aesthetics and environmental sustainability within a compact urban space, which was solved through the use of sustainable materials and maximizing the efficiency of natural ventilation and lighting.

The construction of RBhouse utilized a staggered floor design that involved careful planning and structural techniques to achieve a seamless visual connection between floors. The principal materials used include high-quality TOSTEM aluminum frames for doors and windows, which provide both functionality and aesthetics. Indigenous plants were incorporated into the design, and sustainable materials were chosen to ensure energy efficiency and durability.

The spatial configuration of RBhouse is designed to promote openness and natural flow between spaces. The staggered floor plan creates visual continuity across levels, allowing light and air to travel through the house more freely. This design eliminates the traditional boundaries of distinct floors, making vertical movement effortless while enhancing the overall experience of spaciousness. The inclusion of indigenous plants and a southeast-facing garden above the living and kitchen areas helps regulate temperature and integrates nature into the daily living experience.