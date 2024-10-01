Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. Rb House / Song A studio

Rb House / Song A studio

Rb House / Song A studio - Image 2 of 34Rb House / Song A studio - Image 3 of 34Rb House / Song A studio - Interior Photography, WindowsRb House / Song A studio - Image 5 of 34Rb House / Song A studio - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Thành phố Bắc Ninh, Vietnam
  • Architects: Song A studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Chimnon studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Tostem
  • Lead Architect: Trung Nguyen
  • Design Team: Tan Phan, Ly Luu
  • General Contractor: Trung Nguyen
  • City: Thành phố Bắc Ninh
  • Country: Vietnam
Rb House / Song A studio - Image 5 of 34
© Chimnon studio
Rb House / Song A studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Chimnon studio

Text description provided by the architects. The inspiration behind RBhouse came from a desire to create an open, fluid living space while addressing the constraints of a small urban plot. The primary concept revolves around the staggered floor design, where varying floor heights create a seamless visual connection across levels. This promotes a feeling of openness, optimizing natural light and ventilation. Minimalism was a key guiding principle, emphasizing simplicity, functionality, and a cohesive spatial flow.

Rb House / Song A studio - Image 11 of 34
© Chimnon studio
Rb House / Song A studio - Image 34 of 34
Diagram
Rb House / Song A studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop
© Chimnon studio
Rb House / Song A studio - Image 3 of 34
© Chimnon studio

One of the main challenges in developing RBhouse was its westward orientation, which exposed the building to intense afternoon sunlight, leading to increased heat absorption. To address this, extensive use of greenery was incorporated into the design, including strategically placed trees and plants along the facade and within the garden spaces. These trees not only provided natural shading but also helped regulate temperature, reducing the reliance on air conditioning. Another difficulty was maintaining a balance between modern aesthetics and environmental sustainability within a compact urban space, which was solved through the use of sustainable materials and maximizing the efficiency of natural ventilation and lighting.

Rb House / Song A studio - Image 8 of 34
© Chimnon studio
Rb House / Song A studio - Image 31 of 34
Plan - Basement, 1st and 2nd Floors
Rb House / Song A studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Shelving
© Chimnon studio
Rb House / Song A studio - Interior Photography
© Chimnon studio

The construction of RBhouse utilized a staggered floor design that involved careful planning and structural techniques to achieve a seamless visual connection between floors. The principal materials used include high-quality TOSTEM aluminum frames for doors and windows, which provide both functionality and aesthetics. Indigenous plants were incorporated into the design, and sustainable materials were chosen to ensure energy efficiency and durability.

Rb House / Song A studio - Image 15 of 34
© Chimnon studio
Rb House / Song A studio - Image 33 of 34
Plan - 7th, 8th and Roof
Rb House / Song A studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Chimnon studio

The spatial configuration of RBhouse is designed to promote openness and natural flow between spaces. The staggered floor plan creates visual continuity across levels, allowing light and air to travel through the house more freely. This design eliminates the traditional boundaries of distinct floors, making vertical movement effortless while enhancing the overall experience of spaciousness. The inclusion of indigenous plants and a southeast-facing garden above the living and kitchen areas helps regulate temperature and integrates nature into the daily living experience.

Rb House / Song A studio - Image 24 of 34
© Chimnon studio

About this office
Song A studio
Office

Cite: "Rb House / Song A studio" 01 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021765/rb-house-song-a-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

