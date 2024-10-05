Les Frères Tino House / Quinzhee Architecture

+ 14

Residential Architecture, Houses • Orford, Canada Architects: Quinzhee Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 164 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Maxime Messier

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Luminaire Authentik , Mac , SBC Cedar

Lead Architects: Guillaume Fafard

Intern Architect (Candidate à La Profession D'architecte): Camille Eustache

Contractor: Menuiserie Elra

Interior Designer: ParLauzé

City: Orford

Country: Canada

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Les Frères Tino has been designed to make the most of the pleasures and activities offered by nature and the nearby mountains. The building is composed of three volumes: the two chalets and a central service volume that connects them. A long canopy provides a weatherproof pathway to the entrances. Cedar shingles on the exterior and pine board siding on the interior harmonize with the wooded context of the site. Since they are completely independent, the two cottages are designed to be rented separately by different families, or together by a large group of friends - up to 16 visitors. Although they face different directions, the two units offer the same unforgettable experience thanks to their similar interior layout.

On the first floor are the mudroom-style entrances for storing sports equipment, and the sleeping areas. These feature minimalist bedrooms to comfortably accommodate several people. Upstairs, the living spaces are open and bright. The cathedral ceiling offers great perspective, and the series of windows frame the view of Mont Orford. Both chalets have access to a shared outdoor terrace with spa, on the roof of the central volume.

The interior ambiance was imagined by the interior design firm ParLauzé. In her approach, it was important to consider the similarity of the units but to give them a distinct identity. This led to the idea of a large, colorful volume that bends around the kitchen and living area. Forest green on one side, terracotta on the other. Two hues inspired by the forest, enhanced by the abundant fenestration. Detached on all sides, it is the central element of the décor. It incorporates the kitchen cabinets, the living room's built-in furniture, the staircase and the small powder room.

Covered with pine planks, the walls and ceilings are more discreet to make this large volume stand out from the rest of the décor and provide a warm touch that contrasts with the concrete floor. This touch of wood is also found on the first floor in the bedrooms, corridors and large checkrooms. The overall aim was to create a minimalist, yet distinctive interior environment that will remain etched in the memories of its visitors. The Tino brothers welcome mountain sports enthusiasts or anyone who wants to enjoy nature during a stay at the chalet. "Tino is a nod to the fishing camp of the same name that was adored by our father, but also to his various passions and little pleasures that animated him over the years, like long days in nature, afternoons chopping wood," explains Gabriel Clavet, the brother of the family duo behind the project.