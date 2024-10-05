Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Residential Architecture
  Canada
  Les Frères Tino House / Quinzhee Architecture

Les Frères Tino House / Quinzhee Architecture

Les Frères Tino House / Quinzhee Architecture - Exterior Photography, WindowsLes Frères Tino House / Quinzhee Architecture - Interior Photography, Living RoomLes Frères Tino House / Quinzhee Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, ChairLes Frères Tino House / Quinzhee Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, BrickLes Frères Tino House / Quinzhee Architecture - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Orford, Canada
  • Architects: Quinzhee Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  164
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maxime Messier
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Luminaire Authentik, Mac, SBC Cedar
  • Lead Architects: Guillaume Fafard
Les Frères Tino House / Quinzhee Architecture - Windows
© Maxime Messier

Text description provided by the architects. Les Frères Tino has been designed to make the most of the pleasures and activities offered by nature and the nearby mountains. The building is composed of three volumes: the two chalets and a central service volume that connects them. A long canopy provides a weatherproof pathway to the entrances. Cedar shingles on the exterior and pine board siding on the interior harmonize with the wooded context of the site. Since they are completely independent, the two cottages are designed to be rented separately by different families, or together by a large group of friends - up to 16 visitors. Although they face different directions, the two units offer the same unforgettable experience thanks to their similar interior layout.

Les Frères Tino House / Quinzhee Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Maxime Messier
Les Frères Tino House / Quinzhee Architecture - Image 15 of 19
Basement Floor Plan
Les Frères Tino House / Quinzhee Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Maxime Messier

On the first floor are the mudroom-style entrances for storing sports equipment, and the sleeping areas. These feature minimalist bedrooms to comfortably accommodate several people. Upstairs, the living spaces are open and bright. The cathedral ceiling offers great perspective, and the series of windows frame the view of Mont Orford. Both chalets have access to a shared outdoor terrace with spa, on the roof of the central volume.

Les Frères Tino House / Quinzhee Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Maxime Messier
Les Frères Tino House / Quinzhee Architecture - Image 17 of 19
Section 1
Les Frères Tino House / Quinzhee Architecture - Image 13 of 19
© Maxime Messier

The interior ambiance was imagined by the interior design firm ParLauzé. In her approach, it was important to consider the similarity of the units but to give them a distinct identity. This led to the idea of a large, colorful volume that bends around the kitchen and living area. Forest green on one side, terracotta on the other. Two hues inspired by the forest, enhanced by the abundant fenestration. Detached on all sides, it is the central element of the décor. It incorporates the kitchen cabinets, the living room's built-in furniture, the staircase and the small powder room.

Les Frères Tino House / Quinzhee Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Maxime Messier

Covered with pine planks, the walls and ceilings are more discreet to make this large volume stand out from the rest of the décor and provide a warm touch that contrasts with the concrete floor. This touch of wood is also found on the first floor in the bedrooms, corridors and large checkrooms. The overall aim was to create a minimalist, yet distinctive interior environment that will remain etched in the memories of its visitors. The Tino brothers welcome mountain sports enthusiasts or anyone who wants to enjoy nature during a stay at the chalet. "Tino is a nod to the fishing camp of the same name that was adored by our father, but also to his various passions and little pleasures that animated him over the years, like long days in nature, afternoons chopping wood," explains Gabriel Clavet, the brother of the family duo behind the project.

Les Frères Tino House / Quinzhee Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Maxime Messier

Top #Tags