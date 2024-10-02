Futtsu Weekend House / Atelier MEME

+ 9

Structural Engineering: Hiroki Osanai

City: Futtsu

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. In designing for a client seeking respite from the bustling workday life, we crafted the Weekend House in Futtsu as a haven of freedom and tranquility. Nestled along the coastline near Tokyo Bay, this idyllic retreat offers an uninterrupted view of the vast seascape. Perched on a gentle hill, the residence boasts a clear view of Mount Fuji on sunny days, while on the opposite side, lush mountains rise, their dense foliage almost embracing the property. Recognizing the allure of the sea and the mountains, we designed a space that naturally draws the gaze outward in every direction.

Initially, we considered a design featuring a winding wall or one that meticulously managed the interior-exterior connection by adjusting the openings' size and position. However, this approach, overly fixated on boundaries, felt contrived and unnatural.

Aiming to reconstruct the relationship between the architecture and its surroundings more generously and expansively, we turned our attention to the roof. We divided the roof into four sections, each lengthened towards the ground. On the side facing the front yard and parking space, the roof was dramatically extended to create a spacious area under the eaves. The space between the gable-side eaves and the second-floor floor is designated as an opening.

Beneath the roof, we have created a cohesive one-room space. The upper structure, comprising beams, rafters, and sheathing, was intentionally left exposed, creating a striking contrast with the lower structure of floors and walls finished in conventional building materials. This contrast further accentuated the roof's dynamic nature. These architectural manipulations have created a space that exudes a sense of being embraced, with an openness that extends in various directions. This space offers glimpses of the sea's changing moods, the lush vegetation of the mountains, and the unique textures of rock formations. The ambient chirping of birds and the soothing sound of waves add a layer of comfort and tranquility to the space.

The client visits this building nearly every weekend, sometimes leisurely gazing at the sea while lost in thought, and at other times enjoying fun-filled nights playing music with friends. This weekend house is expected to continue offering a space for leisure and fulfillment, satisfying those who use it.