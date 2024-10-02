Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Futtsu Weekend House / Atelier MEME

Futtsu Weekend House / Atelier MEME - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam, ChairFuttsu Weekend House / Atelier MEME - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeFuttsu Weekend House / Atelier MEME - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, BeamFuttsu Weekend House / Atelier MEME - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Futtsu, Japan
  • Architects: Atelier MEME
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  95
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shinkenchiku-sha, Takuya Shimosato
  • Lead Architects: Atsuyuki Yagi, Hiroyuki Kurashima, Masaki Okuno
  • Structural Engineering: Hiroki Osanai
  • City: Futtsu
  • Country: Japan
Save this picture!
Futtsu Weekend House / Atelier MEME - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam, Chair
© Shinkenchiku-sha

Text description provided by the architects. In designing for a client seeking respite from the bustling workday life, we crafted the Weekend House in Futtsu as a haven of freedom and tranquility. Nestled along the coastline near Tokyo Bay, this idyllic retreat offers an uninterrupted view of the vast seascape. Perched on a gentle hill, the residence boasts a clear view of Mount Fuji on sunny days, while on the opposite side, lush mountains rise, their dense foliage almost embracing the property. Recognizing the allure of the sea and the mountains, we designed a space that naturally draws the gaze outward in every direction.

Save this picture!
Futtsu Weekend House / Atelier MEME - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Facade
© Shinkenchiku-sha

Initially, we considered a design featuring a winding wall or one that meticulously managed the interior-exterior connection by adjusting the openings' size and position. However, this approach, overly fixated on boundaries, felt contrived and unnatural.

Save this picture!
Futtsu Weekend House / Atelier MEME - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Shinkenchiku-sha
Save this picture!
Futtsu Weekend House / Atelier MEME - Image 14 of 14
Section
Save this picture!
Futtsu Weekend House / Atelier MEME - Image 11 of 14
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Futtsu Weekend House / Atelier MEME - Image 8 of 14
© Takuya Shimosato

Aiming to reconstruct the relationship between the architecture and its surroundings more generously and expansively, we turned our attention to the roof. We divided the roof into four sections, each lengthened towards the ground. On the side facing the front yard and parking space, the roof was dramatically extended to create a spacious area under the eaves. The space between the gable-side eaves and the second-floor floor is designated as an opening.

Save this picture!
Futtsu Weekend House / Atelier MEME - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Shinkenchiku-sha
Save this picture!
Futtsu Weekend House / Atelier MEME - Image 13 of 14
Structure Diagram
Save this picture!
Futtsu Weekend House / Atelier MEME - Image 10 of 14
© Shinkenchiku-sha

Beneath the roof, we have created a cohesive one-room space. The upper structure, comprising beams, rafters, and sheathing, was intentionally left exposed, creating a striking contrast with the lower structure of floors and walls finished in conventional building materials. This contrast further accentuated the roof's dynamic nature. These architectural manipulations have created a space that exudes a sense of being embraced, with an openness that extends in various directions. This space offers glimpses of the sea's changing moods, the lush vegetation of the mountains, and the unique textures of rock formations. The ambient chirping of birds and the soothing sound of waves add a layer of comfort and tranquility to the space.

Save this picture!
Futtsu Weekend House / Atelier MEME - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Shinkenchiku-sha

The client visits this building nearly every weekend, sometimes leisurely gazing at the sea while lost in thought, and at other times enjoying fun-filled nights playing music with friends. This weekend house is expected to continue offering a space for leisure and fulfillment, satisfying those who use it.

Save this picture!
Futtsu Weekend House / Atelier MEME - Exterior Photography
© Shinkenchiku-sha

Project gallery

About this office
Atelier MEME
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Futtsu Weekend House / Atelier MEME" 02 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021755/futtsu-weekend-house-atelier-meme> ISSN 0719-8884

