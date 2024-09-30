Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Folie Pavilions / IR arquitectura + Estudio Bulla + Pieza

Folie Pavilions / IR arquitectura + Estudio Bulla + Pieza - Exterior PhotographyFolie Pavilions / IR arquitectura + Estudio Bulla + Pieza - Image 3 of 66Folie Pavilions / IR arquitectura + Estudio Bulla + Pieza - Image 4 of 66Folie Pavilions / IR arquitectura + Estudio Bulla + Pieza - Exterior PhotographyFolie Pavilions / IR arquitectura + Estudio Bulla + Pieza - More Images+ 61

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures, Pavilion
Belén de Escobar, Argentina
  • Project Team: Luciano Intile, Enrico Cavaglià, Ignacio Fleurquin, Ana Garcia Ricci, Juan Cruz Acevedo Diaz, Francisco Escapil, Julia Cattani, Tamara Amaya, Federico Samudio, Ignacio Wilkinson,, Mariela Rotring, Nicolas Patrón Costas, Belen Maiztegui
  • Construction Company: Azzollini Construcciones + Unimod
  • City: Belén de Escobar
  • Country: Argentina
Save this picture!
Folie Pavilions / IR arquitectura + Estudio Bulla + Pieza - Exterior Photography
Folie vertical. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal originates from the commission for a more extensive series within the Puertos Escobar reserve, a vast anthropic-natural territory along the Correntino Stream. It is envisioned as an architectural intervention that deeply engages with this environment. The project consists of two structures positioned along the main road of the reserve. Each explores a specific spatial and relational condition concerning our interaction with the ecosystem.

Save this picture!
Folie Pavilions / IR arquitectura + Estudio Bulla + Pieza - Image 7 of 66
Folie horizontal . Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Folie Pavilions / IR arquitectura + Estudio Bulla + Pieza - Image 45 of 66
Folie horizontal . Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Folie Pavilions / IR arquitectura + Estudio Bulla + Pieza - Image 57 of 66
Site Plan

The vertical condition comes from the Latin verticālis, which in turn is derived from vertex, verticis, meaning "vertex" or "highest point." This root is related to the action of vertere, which means "to turn" or "to rotate." Originally, the term referred to something oriented towards the summit or the highest point, implying an upward direction. In terms of dynamics within the natural environment, it seeks to distance itself from the ground, in a spiraling movement, to reach a different perspective than the usual one.

Save this picture!
Folie Pavilions / IR arquitectura + Estudio Bulla + Pieza - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
Folie vertical. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

The horizontal condition refers to something laid out like the horizon, parallel to the ground, valuing equality and a direct connection between people and their environment. This spatial exploration seeks to enhance lateral movements and non-hierarchical relationships with the natural environment.

Save this picture!
Folie Pavilions / IR arquitectura + Estudio Bulla + Pieza - Image 28 of 66
Folie horizontal . Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Vertical Folly. This structure is conceived as a multi-programmatic and spatially compact device. Located near the entrance to the reserve, amidst dense vegetation, it aims to rise in height to offer a new perspective of its context.

Save this picture!
Folie Pavilions / IR arquitectura + Estudio Bulla + Pieza - Image 29 of 66
Folie vertical. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Folie Pavilions / IR arquitectura + Estudio Bulla + Pieza - Image 55 of 66
Axo - Folie vertical

The Vertical Folly is a device that amplifies the immersion experience through a dual relationship, both inward and outward. Its design concentrates the main program densely in the center, proposing an ascending spiral pathway on all four sides, culminating in a terrace. Its facades have a reflective quality, adopting the color of the current season. Thus, the building harmoniously integrates with its surroundings while promoting the contemplation of the natural landscape.

Save this picture!
Folie Pavilions / IR arquitectura + Estudio Bulla + Pieza - Exterior Photography
Folie vertical. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Folie Pavilions / IR arquitectura + Estudio Bulla + Pieza - Image 62 of 66
Plan - Folie vertical

On the ground floor, there is the access point, the information center, along with storage for equipment. These spaces serve as the initial node for interaction and orientation for visitors, facilitating entry and operational logistics for the reserve. The first floor houses sanitary facilities, while the second floor contains the park ranger's station, responsible for the reserve's management and maintenance. The terrace, at the top of the building, functions as a lookout, offering panoramic views that encourage birdwatching and create a relaxed atmosphere for visitors' recreation.

Save this picture!
Folie Pavilions / IR arquitectura + Estudio Bulla + Pieza - Image 27 of 66
Folie vertical. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Folie Pavilions / IR arquitectura + Estudio Bulla + Pieza - Exterior Photography
Folie vertical. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Horizontal Folly. The pavilion is conceived as a neutral element, elevated on columns in a swampy area and surrounded by trees, in a deep widening halfway through the reserve. This structure offers a dynamic and flexible use space within a conservation ecosystem, serving as an interpretation center designed to merge the educational and cultural experience with its natural surroundings.

Save this picture!
Folie Pavilions / IR arquitectura + Estudio Bulla + Pieza - Image 3 of 66
Folie horizontal . Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Folie Pavilions / IR arquitectura + Estudio Bulla + Pieza - Image 56 of 66
Axo - Folie horizontal

The design articulates a large single space with its context through a perimeter thickness, formed by glass and mesh enclosures that act as environmental mediators. A compact module houses essential services, condensing visitor reception and operational spaces at the building's entrance. The intervention is completed with a walkway that connects the main path to the building, winding through the trees. This journey is conceived as another event in the overall experience, integrating into the landscape and multiplying visual connection points.

Save this picture!
Folie Pavilions / IR arquitectura + Estudio Bulla + Pieza - Exterior Photography, Fence, Forest, Handrail, Deck
Folie horizontal . Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

The Horizontal Folly blends interpretative, cultural, and recreational functions through its spatial versatility, in an environment where river fluctuations synchronize with lunar and seasonal cycles. This structure seeks to enrich the understanding of the surrounding environment and foster a dynamic interaction with the landscape.

Save this picture!
Folie Pavilions / IR arquitectura + Estudio Bulla + Pieza - Interior Photography
Folie horizontal . Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Folie Pavilions / IR arquitectura + Estudio Bulla + Pieza - Image 40 of 66
Folie vertical. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Belén de Escobar, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
IR arquitectura
Office
Estudio Bulla
Office
Pieza
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionArgentina
Cite: "Folie Pavilions / IR arquitectura + Estudio Bulla + Pieza" [Pabellones Folies / IR arquitectura + Estudio Bulla + Pieza] 30 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021753/folie-pavilions-ir-arquitectura-plus-estudio-bulla-plus-pieza> ISSN 0719-8884

