Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Fortyfour House / fardaa

Fortyfour House / fardaa

Save

Fortyfour House / fardaa - Image 2 of 34Fortyfour House / fardaa - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, CountertopFortyfour House / fardaa - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, WindowsFortyfour House / fardaa - Image 5 of 34Fortyfour House / fardaa - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Islington, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Fortyfour House / fardaa - Image 2 of 34
© Agnese Sanvito

Text description provided by the architects. Fortyfour is located between the backs of two terraces in Islington, apparently built by the owner of the adjacent end-of-terrace house in the 1870s. The street that it sits on is characterized by similar strange end conditions, with a range of singular infill houses peppering its length. Fortyfour is particularly eye-catching, isolated between two garages with a blue-painted façade contrasting with the bare and varied brickwork of its flanks. The diminutive size of the building contrasts with the grand Victorian St Thomas' Church opposite, but somehow holding its own, it is affectionally known as 'The Blue House' by locals.

Save this picture!
Fortyfour House / fardaa - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door
© Agnese Sanvito
Save this picture!
Fortyfour House / fardaa - Image 32 of 34
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Fortyfour House / fardaa - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Countertop
© Ellen Christina Hancock
Save this picture!
Fortyfour House / fardaa - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Agnese Sanvito

Edward Farleigh-Dastmalchi had lived locally for 10 years, passing by the house regularly. Charmed by the character of the building, he and his wife purchased the then 1-bed house in 2020, intending to extend over the tiny rear terrace to create a second bedroom. The house had an awkward configuration, lacked any insulation and had failing windows, so a complete retrofit was required to improve thermal performance and to enable the spatial adaptations required.

Save this picture!
Fortyfour House / fardaa - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Windows
© Ellen Christina Hancock

The adaptations saw the façade, flank walls, ground slab and joists retained, with the rear extended to the property line on the first floor over a retained but reduced terrace below. Externally, changes appear minimal, with new, slim framed windows lining the arches of the existing openings, extended flank walls and a new parapet. The blue of the façade is retained, albeit a lighter shade resembling the blue of Wedgewood Jasperware, especially when paired with white details. The architect wanted to retain the sense that the house has a proud personality that belies its rough brickwork, leaning walls and miniature scale.

Save this picture!
Fortyfour House / fardaa - Image 15 of 34
© Agnese Sanvito
Save this picture!
Fortyfour House / fardaa - Interior Photography
© Agnese Sanvito
Save this picture!
Fortyfour House / fardaa - Image 33 of 34
1st Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Fortyfour House / fardaa - Image 5 of 34
© Ellen Christina Hancock

The ground floor interior is designed as a simple but textured box, contrasting with three pieces of joinery that have a precise and slightly abstract appearance. Each occupies a corner of the room, containing either a window, the stair and kitchen, or the windows to the compact terrace. These windows fold away completely, enabling semi-outdoor dining overlapping the terrace and house and taking advantage of afternoon and evening sun. Upper cupboard doors are faced with mirrors, expanding the sense of space and providing unexpected perspectives.

Save this picture!
Fortyfour House / fardaa - Image 21 of 34
© Ellen Christina Hancock
Save this picture!
Fortyfour House / fardaa - Image 34 of 34
Section
Save this picture!
Fortyfour House / fardaa - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Agnese Sanvito

Upstairs contains two bedrooms and a bathroom, each with a skylight to provide excellent light and natural ventilation. The cork flooring is warm underfoot and reduces sound movement between spaces, whilst a lime render is applied to walls and ceilings to provide a textured, sound-absorbent finish. Fortyfour was designed to enhance the character building and provide a contemporary interior that reflected the appeal of the house's street presence. The project illustrates that adapting historic buildings to meet the sustainable and lifestyle needs of today can still result in moving and personal homes.

Save this picture!
Fortyfour House / fardaa - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Agnese Sanvito

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
fardaa
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Fortyfour House / fardaa" 30 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021746/fortyfour-house-fardaa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags