Piazza Matteotti Public Gardens / Pool landscape

City: Castiglion Fiorentino

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal for the requalification of Piazza Matteotti's public gardens offered an opportunity to re-design a historic place from the early 1900s, which had been distorted by stratification of subsequent interventions, and to restore a new identity to the gateway to Castiglion Fiorentino's historic center (Arezzo -Tuscany), providing citizens with a welcoming and vital space in one of the most beautiful terraces on the Val di Chiana.

The design aims to simplify and hierarchize the elements that compose the space, emphasizing once again the vegetation that, with the new planimetric design, is back to being the protagonist. The perimeter "solids" represented by the shrubby flowerbeds are contrasted by the "voids" of the central squares in which to rest in the shade of the trees.

The new draining pavement allows for a more inclusive use while the architectural elements, thanks to the unified and careful selection of materials, are balanced between functionality and aesthetics.

The design scheme provides a contemporary reinterpretation of the garden design dating back to the 1930s, restoring clear hierarchies between paths, "little squares," and resting spaces, and adapting these elements to contemporary usage needs.