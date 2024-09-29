Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Piazza Matteotti Public Gardens / Pool landscape - Image 2 of 28Piazza Matteotti Public Gardens / Pool landscape - Image 3 of 28Piazza Matteotti Public Gardens / Pool landscape - Image 4 of 28Piazza Matteotti Public Gardens / Pool landscape - Image 5 of 28Piazza Matteotti Public Gardens / Pool landscape - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Public Space, Park
Castiglion Fiorentino, Italy
  • Architects: Pool landscape
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alessandra Bello, Marco Frappi
  • Lead Architects: Arch. Caterina Gerolimetto, Landscape Arch. Ilaria Sangaletti, Agronomist Elisa Frappi
  • City: Castiglion Fiorentino
  • Country: Italy
Piazza Matteotti Public Gardens / Pool landscape - Image 2 of 28
© Marco Frappi

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal for the requalification of Piazza Matteotti's public gardens offered an opportunity to re-design a historic place from the early 1900s, which had been distorted by stratification of subsequent interventions, and to restore a new identity to the gateway to Castiglion Fiorentino's historic center (Arezzo -Tuscany), providing citizens with a welcoming and vital space in one of the most beautiful terraces on the Val di Chiana.

Piazza Matteotti Public Gardens / Pool landscape - Image 4 of 28
© Alessandra Bello
Piazza Matteotti Public Gardens / Pool landscape - Image 26 of 28
Masterplan
Piazza Matteotti Public Gardens / Pool landscape - Image 9 of 28
© Alessandra Bello

The design aims to simplify and hierarchize the elements that compose the space, emphasizing once again the vegetation that, with the new planimetric design, is back to being the protagonist. The perimeter "solids" represented by the shrubby flowerbeds are contrasted by the "voids" of the central squares in which to rest in the shade of the trees.

Piazza Matteotti Public Gardens / Pool landscape - Image 22 of 28
© Alessandra Bello
Piazza Matteotti Public Gardens / Pool landscape - Image 27 of 28
Plan
Piazza Matteotti Public Gardens / Pool landscape - Image 5 of 28
© Alessandra Bello
Piazza Matteotti Public Gardens / Pool landscape - Image 13 of 28
© Alessandra Bello

The new draining pavement allows for a more inclusive use while the architectural elements, thanks to the unified and careful selection of materials, are balanced between functionality and aesthetics.

Piazza Matteotti Public Gardens / Pool landscape - Image 3 of 28
© Alessandra Bello

The design scheme provides a contemporary reinterpretation of the garden design dating back to the 1930s, restoring clear hierarchies between paths, "little squares," and resting spaces, and adapting these elements to contemporary usage needs.

Piazza Matteotti Public Gardens / Pool landscape - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Marco Frappi

Project location

Address:Castiglion Fiorentino, Italy

About this office
Pool landscape
Office

Materials

SteelStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceLandscape ArchitectureParkItaly

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Piazza Matteotti Public Gardens / Pool landscape" 29 Sep 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags