Taiyo Service Apartments / Ho Khue Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2340 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Triệu Chiến

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Daikin , Jotun , LIXIL

Architects: Ho Khue Architects

Partners: LTH, Tín An

Client: Taiyo Tourist

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Taiyo Apartment is a serviced apartment complex located in An Thượng, a popular nightlife neighborhood near Da Nang beach that attracts many expats. This 10-story structure has 40 serviced apartments in three sizes: studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units.

Straddling the intersection of two roads, Taiyo Apartment exudes a grandeur that belies its scale. The building's architectural highlight is its randomly designed balconies, which vary from floor to floor and, in conjunction with greenery, create a unique and striking appearance. The building's bold angular lines are inspired by the cliffs of Ngu Hanh Son, a renowned natural landmark in Da Nang.

Taiyo Apartment's interior design provides a narrative experience, changing each room into a stage for a personal journey from "a man" to a "true gentleman". Each room is thoughtfully planned and outfitted to represent this notion, ensuring that guests have a wonderful stay.

The materials and colors used in the building's architecture are skillfully blended, harmonizing natural local elements such as raw concrete, stone, and wood with more modern materials like stone-textured Inax industrial tiles, glass, steel, and aluminum alloy. This combination creates a contemporary structure that is both bold and approachable, offering a sense of warmth and familiarity.