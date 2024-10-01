Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Taiyo Service Apartments / Ho Khue Architects

Taiyo Service Apartments / Ho Khue Architects

Taiyo Service Apartments / Ho Khue Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments
Vietnam
  • Architects: Ho Khue Architects
  Area: 2340
  Year: 2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Triệu Chiến
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Daikin, Jotun, LIXIL　
  • Architects: Ho Khue Architects
  • Partners: LTH, Tín An
  • Client: Taiyo Tourist
  • Country: Vietnam
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

Text description provided by the architects. Taiyo Apartment is a serviced apartment complex located in An Thượng, a popular nightlife neighborhood near Da Nang beach that attracts many expats. This 10-story structure has 40 serviced apartments in three sizes: studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units.

© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến
Taiyo Service Apartments / Ho Khue Architects - Image 28 of 28
Diagram
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

Straddling the intersection of two roads, Taiyo Apartment exudes a grandeur that belies its scale. The building's architectural highlight is its randomly designed balconies, which vary from floor to floor and, in conjunction with greenery, create a unique and striking appearance. The building's bold angular lines are inspired by the cliffs of Ngu Hanh Son, a renowned natural landmark in Da Nang.

© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến
Taiyo Service Apartments / Ho Khue Architects - Image 18 of 28
Site Plan
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

Taiyo Apartment's interior design provides a narrative experience, changing each room into a stage for a personal journey from "a man" to a "true gentleman". Each room is thoughtfully planned and outfitted to represent this notion, ensuring that guests have a wonderful stay.

© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến
Taiyo Service Apartments / Ho Khue Architects - Image 26 of 28
Elevation

The materials and colors used in the building's architecture are skillfully blended, harmonizing natural local elements such as raw concrete, stone, and wood with more modern materials like stone-textured Inax industrial tiles, glass, steel, and aluminum alloy. This combination creates a contemporary structure that is both bold and approachable, offering a sense of warmth and familiarity.

© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

Project location

Address: An Thượng, Đà Nẵng, Vietnam

Ho Khue Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsVietnam
Cite: "Taiyo Service Apartments / Ho Khue Architects" 01 Oct 2024. ArchDaily.

