The Lovers - Clan Living / Ruang Nyaman

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Kemenuh, Bali, The Lovers villa series embodies a unique architectural vision, designed to enhance the honeymoon experience through a fusion of sustainability, intimacy, and Balinese cultural inspiration. The concept evolved from research conducted in 2021, which revealed a gap in the honeymoon market in Bali, where many couples seek privacy and exclusivity, yet few places truly accommodate the expression of their deepest desires. The Lovers was created to fill this gap, offering an intimate, sensual space while embracing sustainable design principles.

At the core of The Lovers is the concept of fertility, a theme drawn from the agricultural traditions of Bali. This idea manifests through spatial narratives that echo the harmonious relationship between humans and nature. The design minimizes the villa's environmental footprint by utilizing only 50% of the site's total area, leaving the remainder to showcase the surrounding natural beauty. This balance not only allows nature to play a central role in the villa experience but also amplifies the emotional connection between the guests and the environment.

Sustainability is interwoven throughout the architectural details, from the bamboo roof structure—spanning an impressive 200 meters over the lobby and harvesting rainwater to irrigate the landscape—to the use of recycled plastic waste as parking pavers. These features not only reduce the operational costs of the villa but also align with a broader sustainability movement, ensuring the project leaves a minimal environmental impact while maximizing long-term ROI.

A bold, standout feature of The Lovers is the Red Room, a hidden, intimate space accessed through a concealed door on the upper level. Inspired by the raw, primal aesthetic of a dungeon, this room is designed to offer couples an immersive, private setting that encourages the exploration of their most profound desires.

By integrating this bold feature, the villa challenges societal norms and creates a space where couples can express their deepest connections without judgment, amplifying the emotional resonance of their honeymoon experience. The Lovers is more than a honeymoon villa; it is a journey through culture, intimacy, and environmental consciousness, offering a one-of-a-kind experience that embraces the beauty of Bali and the essence of human connection.