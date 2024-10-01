Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The Lovers - Clan Living / Ruang Nyaman

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture
Sukawati, Indonesia
The Lovers - Clan Living / Ruang Nyaman - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Giovanni Nardi

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Kemenuh, Bali, The Lovers villa series embodies a unique architectural vision, designed to enhance the honeymoon experience through a fusion of sustainability, intimacy, and Balinese cultural inspiration. The concept evolved from research conducted in 2021, which revealed a gap in the honeymoon market in Bali, where many couples seek privacy and exclusivity, yet few places truly accommodate the expression of their deepest desires. The Lovers was created to fill this gap, offering an intimate, sensual space while embracing sustainable design principles.

The Lovers - Clan Living / Ruang Nyaman - Image 6 of 30
© Giovanni Nardi
The Lovers - Clan Living / Ruang Nyaman - Image 21 of 30
Plan - Site
The Lovers - Clan Living / Ruang Nyaman - Image 7 of 30
© Lightkey Photography
The Lovers - Clan Living / Ruang Nyaman - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Giovanni Nardi

At the core of The Lovers is the concept of fertility, a theme drawn from the agricultural traditions of Bali. This idea manifests through spatial narratives that echo the harmonious relationship between humans and nature. The design minimizes the villa's environmental footprint by utilizing only 50% of the site's total area, leaving the remainder to showcase the surrounding natural beauty. This balance not only allows nature to play a central role in the villa experience but also amplifies the emotional connection between the guests and the environment.

The Lovers - Clan Living / Ruang Nyaman - Image 12 of 30
© Lightkey Photography
The Lovers - Clan Living / Ruang Nyaman - Image 17 of 30
© Giovanni Nardi

Sustainability is interwoven throughout the architectural details, from the bamboo roof structure—spanning an impressive 200 meters over the lobby and harvesting rainwater to irrigate the landscape—to the use of recycled plastic waste as parking pavers. These features not only reduce the operational costs of the villa but also align with a broader sustainability movement, ensuring the project leaves a minimal environmental impact while maximizing long-term ROI.

The Lovers - Clan Living / Ruang Nyaman - Image 16 of 30
© Giovanni Nardi
The Lovers - Clan Living / Ruang Nyaman - Interior Photography, Arch, Arcade
© Giovanni Nardi
The Lovers - Clan Living / Ruang Nyaman - Image 28 of 30
Elevation
The Lovers - Clan Living / Ruang Nyaman - Image 14 of 30
© Giovanni Nardi

A bold, standout feature of The Lovers is the Red Room, a hidden, intimate space accessed through a concealed door on the upper level. Inspired by the raw, primal aesthetic of a dungeon, this room is designed to offer couples an immersive, private setting that encourages the exploration of their most profound desires.

The Lovers - Clan Living / Ruang Nyaman - Image 5 of 30
© Giovanni Nardi
The Lovers - Clan Living / Ruang Nyaman - Image 23 of 30
Plan - First floor
The Lovers - Clan Living / Ruang Nyaman - Image 4 of 30
© Giovanni Nardi

By integrating this bold feature, the villa challenges societal norms and creates a space where couples can express their deepest connections without judgment, amplifying the emotional resonance of their honeymoon experience. The Lovers is more than a honeymoon villa; it is a journey through culture, intimacy, and environmental consciousness, offering a one-of-a-kind experience that embraces the beauty of Bali and the essence of human connection.

The Lovers - Clan Living / Ruang Nyaman - Image 8 of 30
© Giovanni Nardi

Project location

Address:Sukawati, Indonesia

Ruang Nyaman
