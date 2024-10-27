Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Interiors
  4. China
  5. ZHANGYU Gallery / Atelier Zeros

ZHANGYU Gallery / Atelier Zeros

Save

ZHANGYU Gallery / Atelier Zeros - Interior PhotographyZHANGYU Gallery / Atelier Zeros - Interior PhotographyZHANGYU Gallery / Atelier Zeros - Image 1 of 16ZHANGYU Gallery / Atelier Zeros - Interior PhotographyZHANGYU Gallery / Atelier Zeros - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Cultural Interiors
Jing'An, China
  • Architects: Atelier Zeros
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sicong Sui
  • Design Team: Lin Yilin, Zheng Yupeng, Wang Zhigang, Yang Lu, Han Cancan
  • Clients: ZHANGYU Gallery
  • Collaborators: Yu Shen Construction Engineering Co., Ltd., Jianming Home Technology
  • City: Jing'An
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
ZHANGYU Gallery / Atelier Zeros - Image 6 of 16
© Sicong Sui

Text description provided by the architects. The CITIC Pacific Plaza is located in the heart of the Nanjing West Road commercial district in Shanghai. Above CITIC Pacific Plaza, there are two office towers, and a key target for the mall's transformation is to attract white-collar workers during their lunch breaks and after-work gatherings. Combining dining and art, the space aims to provide office workers with an environment for midday rest and refreshment during the workweek. The Zhang Yu Gallery's entry into the mall is an experimental collaboration between the artist Zhang Yu and CITIC Pacific. Unlike typical retail spaces, the gallery serves as a public exhibition space for the artist, strongly reflecting his personal artistic identity.

Save this picture!
ZHANGYU Gallery / Atelier Zeros - Image 13 of 16
© Sicong Sui
Save this picture!
ZHANGYU Gallery / Atelier Zeros - Image 15 of 16
Diagram

As an experimental endeavor in a commercial setting, the artist sought to create a flexible exhibition space within the constraints of a limited budget and space. The gallery includes a private tea room for meeting guests, a storage area, and a section for selling peripheral items. The entrance needed to express the artist's personal style without revealing the entire interior to passersby. Zhang Yu's work blends traditional ink painting with meticulous use of vivid colors. Meanwhile, our architectural approach involved computational algorithms, creating an intriguing contrast: hand-drawn versus algorithm-driven processes.

Save this picture!
ZHANGYU Gallery / Atelier Zeros - Image 5 of 16
© Sicong Sui
Save this picture!
ZHANGYU Gallery / Atelier Zeros - Image 10 of 16
© Sicong Sui

This combination led to a unique spatial experience—a space that brings an immersive, dreamlike quality into the otherwise homogeneous and somewhat monotonous commercial environment. Consumption is the final stage of production, not a parallel concept. The Gallery emerged after the artist had accumulated a certain following and influence within the industry. The artist's audience is primarily composed of millennials, who discover themselves through consumption. They find the person they want to become by discovering the products or artworks they desire. The gallery's spatial design enhances the experience of this demographic's interaction with the art. Strong emotional responses trigger exploration and connection with the artworks, which is what the designers aimed for.

Save this picture!
ZHANGYU Gallery / Atelier Zeros - Interior Photography
© Sicong Sui
Save this picture!
ZHANGYU Gallery / Atelier Zeros - Image 16 of 16
Diagram

The gallery entrance, designed through computational mechanics and made up of 1,000 pieces of 1.5mm colorful galvanized steel, opens like a sudden burst of rice paper, echoing the stretched paint strokes in the artist's works. In the mall's environment, it creates a visually striking entrance. Given the strict construction timelines and conditions within the mall, all the colorful galvanized steel panels were pre-processed in the factory and then bolted together on-site, ensuring quick assembly without welding, and without needing additional structural support. Necessary fire safety openings were also added to meet building codes. Here, technology serves both as a tool and as part of the artistic expression.

Save this picture!
ZHANGYU Gallery / Atelier Zeros - Image 11 of 16
© Sicong Sui

The rise of computational design technology has led to contemporary customization and prefabrication, with CNC cutting being one of the workflows. CNC machines process materials based on inputted drawings or digital models. Hot-dip galvanization, where steel is immersed in a zinc bath to form a protective coating, gives the construction materials a metallic sheen, complementing the golden elements in the artist's works. The detailed entrance installation is a three-dimensional embodiment of the "Butterfly Dream" motif, with its colorful wings and eyes, as seen in the artist's paintings. It creates an illusion of stepping out of a traditional commercial environment and into a fantasy world, beginning the journey into the artwork.

Save this picture!
ZHANGYU Gallery / Atelier Zeros - Image 8 of 16
© Sicong Sui
Save this picture!
ZHANGYU Gallery / Atelier Zeros - Image 9 of 16
© Sicong Sui

Inspired by artist Doug Wheeler, the gallery interior employs a seamless wall design to create a boundless white space, echoing the artist's use of blank space in his paintings and enhancing the immersive, dreamlike atmosphere. This environment not only serves as a surreal backdrop for the artwork but also isolates visitors from the busy shopping mall outside, offering instead a meditative experience with art at a slower pace.

Save this picture!
ZHANGYU Gallery / Atelier Zeros - Image 12 of 16
© Sicong Sui

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Jing'An, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier Zeros
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignCultural InteriorsChina
Cite: "ZHANGYU Gallery / Atelier Zeros" 27 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021717/zhangyu-gallery-atelier-zeros> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Sicong Sui

张渔画廊 / 零几建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Top #Tags