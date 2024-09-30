Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Rawda Radiance Vila / Studio Toggle

Rawda Radiance Vila / Studio Toggle

Rawda Radiance Vila / Studio Toggle - Exterior Photography, Facade

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Rawda, Kuwait
  • Architects: Studio Toggle
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  850
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gijo Paul George
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Acico, Aluminium Doors: EKU53, BUHO, Jotun Paint, Samsung GRP, Tima, Zero Sigma RAL No: 9010 by AlJazeera Paints
  • Lead Architect: Hend Almatrouk, Gijo Paul George
Text description provided by the architects. Rawda Radiance is a private villa in Al Rawda, Kuwait. The travertine-clad villa occupies a 750 sq m plot and balances privacy with filtered street views. The villa's facade features a composition of white plaster, stone cladding, and strategically placed louvers, providing shading and respite from Kuwait's harsh desert sun while adding elegance to the building's exterior.

Rawda Radiance Vila / Studio Toggle - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gijo Paul George

The villa is elevated on a travertine plinth, an architectural choice that extends its presence into the landscape. This plinth seamlessly continues beyond the confines of the interior spaces to include an elegantly integrated swimming pool. Strategically placed, the pool is visible from all public areas within the house, ensuring that the calming water vistas are a constant backdrop to daily life. Additionally, the pool contributes to the home's microclimate through evaporative cooling, which lowers the surrounding temperature. The gentle sound of water moving in the pool further enriches the ambieace, cultivating a Zen-like atmosphere throughout the property.

Rawda Radiance Vila / Studio Toggle - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Windows, Chair
© Gijo Paul George
Rawda Radiance Vila / Studio Toggle - Image 18 of 24
Plan - Ground floor
Rawda Radiance Vila / Studio Toggle - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Gijo Paul George

The villa's travertine plinth extends outward, carving interstitial spaces that offer varying degrees of privacy depending on their location. Public spaces, such as the living and dining areas, open directly onto the pool, while private spaces benefit from their own secluded open nooks, ensuring intimacy and seclusion. These strategically placed interstitial spaces balance communal openness and personal retreat, contributing to a holistic design that maximizes functionality and spatial efficiency.

Rawda Radiance Vila / Studio Toggle - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Gijo Paul George
Rawda Radiance Vila / Studio Toggle - Image 22 of 24
Section
Rawda Radiance Vila / Studio Toggle - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gijo Paul George

Within the villa, the interior spaces are defined by a subtle material palette that complements the minimalist ethos of its exterior. White plaster walls and travertine floors dominate the scene, creating a serene and luminous canvas, with abundant natural light enhancing the spatial experience. This sense of openness is further accentuated by wood accents, which introduce warmth and texture into the minimalist scheme. Subtle lighting elements are strategically placed to highlight architectural details and create a welcoming atmosphere, ensuring that the villa's interiors exude a sense of comfort and understated elegance.

Rawda Radiance Vila / Studio Toggle - Image 7 of 24
© Gijo Paul George
Rawda Radiance Vila / Studio Toggle - Image 24 of 24
Diagrams

Carefully designed balconies on the first floor increase natural light, ventilation, and exterior views, while compact planning optimizes open spaces, creating a sense of airiness and freedom. Private areas are intentionally designed with quiet outdoor spaces, providing residents with intimate areas to unwind in privacy, enriching the villa's overall quality.

Rawda Radiance Vila / Studio Toggle - Image 8 of 24
© Gijo Paul George

Project gallery

About this office
Studio Toggle
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesKuwait
Cite: "Rawda Radiance Vila / Studio Toggle" 30 Sep 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags