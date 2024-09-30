Rawda Radiance Vila / Studio Toggle

+ 19

Houses • Rawda, Kuwait Architects: Studio Toggle

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 850 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Gijo Paul George

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Acico , Aluminium Doors: EKU53 , BUHO , Jotun Paint , Samsung GRP , Tima , Zero Sigma RAL No: 9010 by AlJazeera Paints

Lead Architect: Hend Almatrouk, Gijo Paul George

Design Team: Hend Almatrouk, Gijo Paul George, Gijo Paul George, Mani Kuruvila, Somshekar Rai

Stone Works: Jehad

City: Rawda

Country: Kuwait

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Rawda Radiance is a private villa in Al Rawda, Kuwait. The travertine-clad villa occupies a 750 sq m plot and balances privacy with filtered street views. The villa's facade features a composition of white plaster, stone cladding, and strategically placed louvers, providing shading and respite from Kuwait's harsh desert sun while adding elegance to the building's exterior.

The villa is elevated on a travertine plinth, an architectural choice that extends its presence into the landscape. This plinth seamlessly continues beyond the confines of the interior spaces to include an elegantly integrated swimming pool. Strategically placed, the pool is visible from all public areas within the house, ensuring that the calming water vistas are a constant backdrop to daily life. Additionally, the pool contributes to the home's microclimate through evaporative cooling, which lowers the surrounding temperature. The gentle sound of water moving in the pool further enriches the ambieace, cultivating a Zen-like atmosphere throughout the property.

The villa's travertine plinth extends outward, carving interstitial spaces that offer varying degrees of privacy depending on their location. Public spaces, such as the living and dining areas, open directly onto the pool, while private spaces benefit from their own secluded open nooks, ensuring intimacy and seclusion. These strategically placed interstitial spaces balance communal openness and personal retreat, contributing to a holistic design that maximizes functionality and spatial efficiency.

Within the villa, the interior spaces are defined by a subtle material palette that complements the minimalist ethos of its exterior. White plaster walls and travertine floors dominate the scene, creating a serene and luminous canvas, with abundant natural light enhancing the spatial experience. This sense of openness is further accentuated by wood accents, which introduce warmth and texture into the minimalist scheme. Subtle lighting elements are strategically placed to highlight architectural details and create a welcoming atmosphere, ensuring that the villa's interiors exude a sense of comfort and understated elegance.

Carefully designed balconies on the first floor increase natural light, ventilation, and exterior views, while compact planning optimizes open spaces, creating a sense of airiness and freedom. Private areas are intentionally designed with quiet outdoor spaces, providing residents with intimate areas to unwind in privacy, enriching the villa's overall quality.