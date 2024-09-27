Teahouse at Taifong Golf Club / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira

+ 29

Practice In Portugal: CC&CB – Architects, Lda.

Project Coordination: Pedro Carvalho, Elisabete Queirós

Collaborators: CJ Wang, Chao-Yu Chen, Hsuan-Um Huang, Mark Sun

Consultant: Xue Xue Institute, Xue Xue Foundation

Practice In Taiwan: HO+HOU Studio Architects / Studio Base Architects

Coordination: Jen Suh Hou, Albert Ho

Architect In Charge: Ming Wei Hwang

Supervision: HO+HOU Studio Architects / Studio Base Architects

Structure: Envision Engineering Consultant

Electrical Installations: Majestic Engineer consultants. INC.

Mechanical Installations: HungChun consultant

Construction: JuGang Construction. Co / Skyhawk Enterprise Co, LTD

City: Changhua County

Country: Taiwan

Text description provided by the architects. We don’t need to play golf to design the buildings that are required where it is played.

But it is necessary to have an understanding of the functions, habits, some rules and also the requierments and expectations of the client and the players. You must visit the site.

With this information the first step in the project is taken. It’s like jumping into a void, but well prepared and armed with our professional tools.

Paper, pencil, erasor, coloured pencil, images of the site, a model of the site as existing and a generous dose of optimism.

Possibilities emerge which are immediately tested. Some with a prospect of continuity, some dying immediately. One avoids the obvious; the enemy of design. Castrating.

Small, rough models are made. The process of selection is continuous and sometimes it is necessary to start again.

A choice is made. A common consensus is necessary. It must be developed and tested, with models and any other tool that comes to hand.

Function dominates. Morphology completes. When it is complete, it even seems obvious.

The small building, the Tea House at Taifong Golf Course is a pit stop for a rest and a snack. This is all it is. An architectural solution to the desired and intended function.