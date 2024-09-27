Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Taiwan
  Teahouse at Taifong Golf Club / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira

Teahouse at Taifong Golf Club / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira - Image 2 of 34Teahouse at Taifong Golf Club / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira - Image 3 of 34Teahouse at Taifong Golf Club / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira - Image 4 of 34Teahouse at Taifong Golf Club / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira - Exterior PhotographyTeahouse at Taifong Golf Club / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Restaurants & Bars
Changhua County, Taiwan
  • Practice In Portugal: CC&CB – Architects, Lda.
  • Project Coordination: Pedro Carvalho, Elisabete Queirós
  • Collaborators: CJ Wang, Chao-Yu Chen, Hsuan-Um Huang, Mark Sun
  • Consultant: Xue Xue Institute, Xue Xue Foundation
  • Practice In Taiwan: HO+HOU Studio Architects / Studio Base Architects
  • Coordination: Jen Suh Hou, Albert Ho
  • Architect In Charge: Ming Wei Hwang
  • Supervision: HO+HOU Studio Architects / Studio Base Architects
  • Structure: Envision Engineering Consultant
  • Electrical Installations: Majestic Engineer consultants. INC.
  • Mechanical Installations: HungChun consultant
  • Construction: JuGang Construction. Co / Skyhawk Enterprise Co, LTD
  • City: Changhua County
  • Country: Taiwan
Teahouse at Taifong Golf Club / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira - Image 6 of 34
© C.K.L.

Text description provided by the architects. We don’t need to play golf to design the buildings that are required where it is played. 

But it is necessary to have an understanding of the functions, habits, some rules and also the requierments and expectations of the client and the players. You must visit the site. 

Teahouse at Taifong Golf Club / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira - Image 4 of 34
© C.K.L.

With this information the first step in the project is taken. It’s like jumping into a void, but well prepared and armed with our professional tools. 

Teahouse at Taifong Golf Club / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira - Image 2 of 34
© C.K.L.

Paper, pencil, erasor, coloured pencil, images of the site, a model of the site as existing and a generous dose of optimism. 

Teahouse at Taifong Golf Club / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira - Image 3 of 34
© C.K.L.

Possibilities emerge which are immediately tested. Some with a prospect of continuity, some dying immediately. One avoids the obvious; the enemy of design. Castrating. 

Teahouse at Taifong Golf Club / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira - Image 12 of 34
© C.K.L.
Teahouse at Taifong Golf Club / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira - Image 22 of 34
Sections
Teahouse at Taifong Golf Club / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira - Interior Photography, Concrete
© C.K.L.

Small, rough models are made. The process of selection is continuous and sometimes it is necessary to start again. 

A choice is made. A common consensus is necessary. It must be developed and tested, with models and any other tool that comes to hand. 

Teahouse at Taifong Golf Club / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira - Image 13 of 34
© C.K.L.
Teahouse at Taifong Golf Club / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira - Image 30 of 34
Sketch
Teahouse at Taifong Golf Club / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira - Exterior Photography, Facade
© C.K.L.
Teahouse at Taifong Golf Club / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira - Image 25 of 34
Sketch
Teahouse at Taifong Golf Club / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira - Image 9 of 34
© C.K.L.

Function dominates. Morphology completes. When it is complete, it even seems obvious. 

The small building, the Tea House at Taifong Golf Course is a pit stop for a rest and a snack. This is all it is. An architectural solution to the desired and intended function.

Teahouse at Taifong Golf Club / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira - Exterior Photography
© C.K.L.

