World
  5. Yunka Restaurant-Club / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior

Yunka Restaurant-Club / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior

Yunka Restaurant-Club / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Image 2 of 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Vietnam
Yunka Restaurant-Club / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Image 2 of 26
© Đỗ Sỹ

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the bustling heart of Saigon, our newly designed restaurant-club captures the essence of Nikkei cuisine through a unique architectural approach. The space is a bold combination of cultural richness with avant-garde design, creating a truly immersive experience for the diners.

Yunka Restaurant-Club / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Image 7 of 26
© Đỗ Sỹ
Yunka Restaurant-Club / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Image 5 of 26
© Đỗ Sỹ

As guests step inside, they are greeted by a striking mosaic of vibrant tiles that cover the floor. Each tile, with its distinctive color, forms a dynamic and engaging visual landscape. The intricate patterns and bold hues are not merely decorative but serve as a visual anchor, guiding the flow and enhancing the spatial experience.

Yunka Restaurant-Club / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Exterior Photography, Chair, Garden
© Đỗ Sỹ

The ceiling is a remarkable feature, adorned with hand-painted bamboo rattan that beautifully emulates the vivid, colorful rainbow mountains of Peru. This artistic treatment, combined with integrated LED lighting, produces a beautiful play of light and shadow. The light filtering through the bamboo creates a warm and inviting atmosphere, enhancing the overall mood of the space.

Yunka Restaurant-Club / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Đỗ Sỹ
Yunka Restaurant-Club / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Image 25 of 26
Plan
Yunka Restaurant-Club / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Interior Photography, Chair
© Đỗ Sỹ

Colorful fabrics are strategically used throughout the venue, introducing layers of visual and tactile interest. Rich, vibrant upholstery and drapery in various textures and patterns complement the striking tilework and add a playful yet sophisticated layer to the design. These fabrics enhance the spatial experience, creating a lively and engaging atmosphere that resonates with the eclectic spirit of Nikkei cuisine.

Yunka Restaurant-Club / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Đỗ Sỹ

Large windows offer a panoramic view of the street, seamlessly blending the indoor space with the vibrant city outside. This connection with the urban landscape brings in natural light and adds a dynamic element to the dining experience, allowing guests to enjoy the bustling energy of Saigon from within a tranquil setting.

Yunka Restaurant-Club / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Interior Photography
© Đỗ Sỹ

Adding a touch of natural elegance, lush greenery is interwoven throughout the space. The plants provide a refreshing contrast to the bold design elements, creating serene pockets of calm and enhancing the restaurant's overall ambiance.

Yunka Restaurant-Club / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Table
© Đỗ Sỹ
Yunka Restaurant-Club / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Đỗ Sỹ

In essence, this restaurant club is a celebration of design that harmoniously blends vibrant tiles, artistic ceilings, rich fabrics, and natural elements. It offers a unique and immersive dining environment that reflects the essence of Nikkei cuisine while providing a visually stimulating and comfortable setting for guests.

Yunka Restaurant-Club / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Image 6 of 26
© Đỗ Sỹ

Project location

Address:District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

StudioDuo Architecture | Interior
Materials

GlassFabric

Restaurant, Hospitality Architecture, Interior Design, Vietnam

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Yunka Restaurant-Club / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior" 29 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021706/yunka-restaurant-club-studioduo-architecture-interior> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags