Seoeunjae House / PLS Architects

+ 17

Design Team: Jaeyeong Woo

Construction: Direct Construction

Clients: Soohyun Lee

City: Gyeongju

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. Experience a cozy space designed exclusively for family bonding at Seoeunjae. Located in a quaint village near Bulguksa in Gyeongju, it offers a peaceful retreat amidst a serene countryside. Named by a father after his three children—Seoyoung, Eunjae, and Sunjae—this place is perfect for kids to play and families to relax. It's a haven that sparks imagination, bringing a refreshing rural landscape centered around water to children who usually see only urban scenes.

Design Challenge- The client requested a unique and outstanding building, distinct from the recent stays emerging in Gyeongju, leveraging the architect's creativity. Our task is to utilize the irregular site and the ordinary surrounding environment to overcome these challenges through architecture. We aim to explore how to evolve this into a differentiated space.

[Selective Landscape Reception in Sculptural Design] - The entire site is enclosed by a wall, creating a separate space that ensures privacy from the rural surroundings. Three buildings, each with a unique view of the countryside, are arranged around a central water feature. Guests enter through a welcoming space, then proceed to 'Seojae' and 'Eunjae.' The exterior walls guiding the paths to each building selectively embrace the landscape, encouraging a leisurely exploration of varied views. 'Seojae' features an L-shaped layout designed as a continuous space, while 'Eunjae' is configured in a linear form, accommodating two families. The sculptural design created by the structural walls and functional spaces reflects the flexibility of the paths and the dynamic experience it offers.

[All-Encompassing Circulating Water Space] - To create a new architectural environment, we incorporate water to form a circulating space. The water feature acts as a playground reflecting the surrounding landscape, creating a seamless connection between space and time. The shimmering water calms visitors, allowing them to slowly take in the sounds of birds and the breeze. At the heart of 'Seojae' and 'Eunjae' is a swimming pool, measuring 8x5.5 meters, emitting a sapphire-like glow. With a pergola system, the space offers a sunroom-like warmth year-round, and when opened on all sides, it provides expansive views. The water feature next to the pool unifies 'Seojae' and 'Eunjae,' blending the entire site into a single cohesive space that offers diverse and unique landscapes at Seoeunjae.

[Revitalizing Rural Landscapes] - We envision Seoeunjae as a cozy and warm retreat where guests can truly relax. We aim for the local villagers to continue their daily lives without inconvenience from visitors, while the guests can enjoy a unique experience with water, without disturbing the community. We hope this space, filled with the laughter of children, will breathe new life into the rural village, fostering a harmonious coexistence.