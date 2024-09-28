Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Straußengasse 14 / feld72

Straußengasse 14 / feld72

Straußengasse 14 / feld72 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Straußengasse 14 / feld72 - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
Straußengasse 14 / feld72 - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
Straußengasse 14 / feld72 - Interior Photography, Windows

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Housing, Apartments
Vienna, Austria
  • Architects: feld72
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2349
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hertha Hurnaus
  • Collaborators: Michael Adams, Theresa Amesberger, Markus Gianmoena, Philipp Grassl, Constantin Koblmiller, Michael Mulavka, Gerhard Oberhofer, Gorana Savic
  • Project Partner: Structural engineering, building physics: Buschina und Partner / building services, electrics: Gebäudetechnik Kainer / fire protection planning: Röhrer Bauphysik
  • Client: AVEST Immobilien GmbH, MEGUS.STR14 Immobilien GmbH & Co KG
  • City: Vienna
  • Country: Austria
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Straußengasse 14 / feld72 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hertha Hurnaus

Text description provided by the architects. For decades, an unusual vacant lot in the Straußengasse shaped the cityscape of Vienna. The challenge was to find a suitable solution for the immense pressure of urban densification while appropriately considering the existing structure.

Straußengasse 14 / feld72 - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Hertha Hurnaus
Straußengasse 14 / feld72 - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Hertha Hurnaus

feld72 developed a building that respectfully envelops the halftimbered house, closing the gap with elegant ease. As a result, the half-timbered house appears to stand alone in the street, creating a striking address. The typology of the productive townhouse, with a commercially used ground floor and studios in the courtyard wing, is adopted.

Straußengasse 14 / feld72 - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hertha Hurnaus

The design focus is on the delicate façade of the new building, which features industrial accents referencing the existing structure. This façade conveys a sense of lightness and elegance. The added value of the buffer zone in front of the building encourages spatial appropriation and allows the residents to individually manage light, climate conditions, and visual permeability.

Straußengasse 14 / feld72 - Image 10 of 10
© Hertha Hurnaus

Project location

Address:Vienna, Austria

feld72
Materials

WoodConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsAustria

Cite: "Straußengasse 14 / feld72" 28 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021684/straussengasse-14-feld72> ISSN 0719-8884

