Straußengasse 14 / feld72

Collaborators: Michael Adams, Theresa Amesberger, Markus Gianmoena, Philipp Grassl, Constantin Koblmiller, Michael Mulavka, Gerhard Oberhofer, Gorana Savic

Project Partner: Structural engineering, building physics: Buschina und Partner / building services, electrics: Gebäudetechnik Kainer / fire protection planning: Röhrer Bauphysik

Client: AVEST Immobilien GmbH, MEGUS.STR14 Immobilien GmbH & Co KG

City: Vienna

Country: Austria

Text description provided by the architects. For decades, an unusual vacant lot in the Straußengasse shaped the cityscape of Vienna. The challenge was to find a suitable solution for the immense pressure of urban densification while appropriately considering the existing structure.

feld72 developed a building that respectfully envelops the halftimbered house, closing the gap with elegant ease. As a result, the half-timbered house appears to stand alone in the street, creating a striking address. The typology of the productive townhouse, with a commercially used ground floor and studios in the courtyard wing, is adopted.

The design focus is on the delicate façade of the new building, which features industrial accents referencing the existing structure. This façade conveys a sense of lightness and elegance. The added value of the buffer zone in front of the building encourages spatial appropriation and allows the residents to individually manage light, climate conditions, and visual permeability.