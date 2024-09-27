TNOP House / IS Architects

+ 23

Houses • Mae Kao Tom, Thailand Architects: IS Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 100 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Rungkit Charoenwat

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: BEGER , Carrier , KENZAI , LIXIL/TOSTEM , Lamitak , Loong Marn old teak , Phaang Lang Roof tile , TOA Thailand PCL

Lead Architects: Pawin Tharatjai

Interior Architect: Budsayamad Suttana

Technical Drawing: Wilasinee Rachawong

Landscape Designer: Attapong Fufuong

Structural Engineer: Chatijavanich Chanpeng

Electrical Engineer: Attaphol Pinchai

Construction Manager: Mr. Ariya Kamwang

Contractor: Archco Design&Construction Co.,Ltd

City: Mae Kao Tom

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. TNOP House, the vacation home of a famous graphic designer. The owner has a project to build a vacation home. to find new inspiration and rest from the busyness of the metropolis.The owner chose the northern Thai mountain cities; that province is Chiang Rai Province in Thailand. a place that is a dream for those who wish to visit for tourism. and rest from working in the hustle and bustle of the capitalist economy. The land is located in the local agricultural residential area. and next to the highway connecting the districts.The land area is hilly, sloping from highest contour to lowest contour. Extending shape as axis from east to west.percept a view of green rice fields in the rainy season. and turn the rice grains golden in color that are ready to be harvested in the winter. comparable to framed paintings of living nature art. Even though this place is an impressive location. However, there are still obstacles waiting to implement architectural space design. To reduce obstacles to being a well-used building.

Modern people live in a village area with a traditional way of life. Cooking food over a bonfire is normal. Smoke and odors are difficult to control. For these problems, the architect designed the design by analyzing the local wind direction. And designed by building a long wall to create privacy from the outside, including and forcing the pollution that occurs every day to blow in a direction that does not disturb the area. It is a way of using the natural wind to your advantage.

Highway Building a house next to a highway is the last option that architects will choose to use in their design. Because there is pollution, unrest, and noise. that cannot be controlled The position of the buildings was therefore placed with a distance of approximately 1 time of the building height. and create space for landscape and planting design work. To help make the building least affected by this. Slope The architect chose to design the building's orientation to be parallel to the slope level line. To control structural work to prevent complexity in engineering.

Hierarchy. The architects considered the location of the large balcony in the southwest direction. This means that the house is facing the sunlight as the sun sets. But the southwest is the direction that nature is open to. Therefore, a decision was made together with the owner to choose to accept these nature elements, including the wind, trees, fields, mountains, and sunlight, by allowing evening light to enter the space in the architecture to create movement from the direction of light and shadow falling on it. It's like there's a work of art on the theme of the power of the sun. The architects applied the principles of vernacular architecture to design for natural breezes and sunlight. Helps eliminate moisture and germs In tropical and humid climate zones very well.

Modern architecture merges with vernacular architecture. The architect designed the building by choosing a simple form, emphasizing usable space to suit the needs of the space. Bringing the identity of materials produced in the province, such as roofing materials, old woodwork, and decorative wood structure work. Gray brown terracotta tiles, green glazed tiles, terrazzo work, and sand washing are done with meticulous steps by local contractors. Let's combine it with modern shapes and living spaces. This allows craftsmen who are familiar with their own materials to create something special in architecture from the combination. The specialty is to extract the aesthetic that appears from the concept of how to deal with space and having local technicians work in their own style. This architecture therefore communicates through the physical exterior. To viewers and local people Get to know that it is contemporary and that it is an architecture that fits the context seamlessly to the point of being merged.

Interior space design. Main entrance. The first thing the user will encounter at the entrance of this house is a small garden area that serves to extend the walking distance into the interior space. To adjust the internal mental state of space users before entering the area Inside is a living space that is like the heart of the house. "The main area of the house" is the living area that connects to both the kitchen and the art studio. Including an external terrace on the southwest side. Allowing space users to fully release their imagination with art and nature."Increase the benefits of transition space." Normally, the hallway inside the house may be an area that does not take much time to transition. The architect therefore wanted to take advantage of the placement of horizontal and vertical circulation space, such as a main staircase that is designed by axis from north to south up to the second floor. The space is designed to feel similar to a hallway in an art gallery. and is a space for resting various feelings. To the relaxation that requires stillness. The architect has analyzed that the period of use may not be much. But the space can be used to create privacy for the main areas of the building as well.

Conclusion when nature inspires all things for this house. Homeowners and architects are choosing to fully embrace this as well. Dealing with weak points as efficiently as possible and the combination of modern architecture and local flavor is the most important thing in this house design.