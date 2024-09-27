Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Women's Centre in Rufisque / Hollmén Reuter Sandman Architects

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Community Center
Rufisque, Senegal
Women’s Centre in Rufisque / Hollmén Reuter Sandman Architects - Exterior Photography
© Juha Ilonen

Text description provided by the architects. In the spring of 1996, a group of students from the Department of Architecture at the Helsinki University of Technology travelled to Senegal to address a challenge through architectural means. Among them were Saija Hollmén, Jenni Reuter, and Helena Sandman, students at the time. They were introduced to the work of a local women's group, who suggested the idea of designing a centre for the women's associations in their neighbourhood. Initially, this was undertaken as a learning exercise.

Women’s Centre in Rufisque / Hollmén Reuter Sandman Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Juha Ilonen

Upon returning home, the students felt it important not to let the women down and began fundraising to build the centre. This process took time, allowing the project to evolve and mature over several years. Meetings with the women's groups helped refine the design, although focusing on priorities was difficult at times, as some members were concerned with details such as kitchenware. The architects stressed that the priority was to first build the centre, within the constraints of their limited budget. It was agreed that the centre had to accommodate a range of different activities, so both the indoor and outdoor spaces needed to be adaptable for flexible use.

Women’s Centre in Rufisque / Hollmén Reuter Sandman Architects - Exterior Photography
© Juha Ilonen

Once the spatial needs were clarified, the design required a thorough understanding of the surrounding urban context. Using satellite maps and visiting local homes, the architects studied the area's traditional architecture, which often centred buildings around a courtyard. They aimed to build the centre in the style of a typical Rufisque home, avoiding the impression of a public facility.

Women’s Centre in Rufisque / Hollmén Reuter Sandman Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Juha Ilonen
Women’s Centre in Rufisque / Hollmén Reuter Sandman Architects - Image 13 of 15
Plan
Women’s Centre in Rufisque / Hollmén Reuter Sandman Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Juha Ilonen

It was also important to involve other civic organisations from the start. The team faced questions like, "Why a women's centre and not a sports club or kindergarten?" By communicating early and avoiding administrative ties, they hoped to prevent the centre from being politicised or repurposed away from its intended use by the women's groups.

Women’s Centre in Rufisque / Hollmén Reuter Sandman Architects - Image 5 of 15
© Juha Ilonen
Women’s Centre in Rufisque / Hollmén Reuter Sandman Architects - Image 15 of 15
Section CC

The area's building stock was dense and low-lying, so the centre was designed to blend in with its surroundings. To avoid the isolated feel of other projects they had seen, a solid outer wall enclosed structures around an inner courtyard. The building's red colour, created using iron-oxide pigment, gave it a unique identity within the neighbourhood. Upon completion, it was named Kër Xonq – the Red House.

Women’s Centre in Rufisque / Hollmén Reuter Sandman Architects - Image 11 of 15
© Juha Ilonen

After securing support from the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and obtaining a site donated by the city of Rufisque, the design was finalised. The project incorporated local and recycled materials, including cement donated by a local factory and glass bricks made from old bottles. The roof design featured an insulated layer to help maintain a cool interior, a novel but effective solution for the region.

Women’s Centre in Rufisque / Hollmén Reuter Sandman Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Juha Ilonen
Women’s Centre in Rufisque / Hollmén Reuter Sandman Architects - Image 14 of 15
Section AA

The opening of the Red House was a joyous occasion, attended by hundreds. After years of dedication and collaboration, the centre was completed, teaching the architects invaluable lessons about their profession and the importance of community.

Women’s Centre in Rufisque / Hollmén Reuter Sandman Architects - Exterior Photography, Column
© Juha Ilonen

Project location

Rufisque, Senegal

Hollmén Reuter Sandman Architects
