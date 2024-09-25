Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Red Hill House & Studio / zuzana&nicholas

Red Hill House & Studio / zuzana&nicholas

Save

Red Hill House & Studio / zuzana&nicholas - Interior Photography, TableRed Hill House & Studio / zuzana&nicholas - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairRed Hill House & Studio / zuzana&nicholas - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairRed Hill House & Studio / zuzana&nicholas - Image 5 of 20Red Hill House & Studio / zuzana&nicholas - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Red Hill, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Red Hill House & Studio / zuzana&nicholas - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Clinton Weaver

Text description provided by the architects. A reworking of a 1910 Queenslander worker's cottage in Red Hill, Brisbane to accommodate the architects' own home and architecture studio. The project is notable for its balancing of family life and work, and the interfaces between public, private, street, interior and garden.

Save this picture!
Red Hill House & Studio / zuzana&nicholas - Image 5 of 20
© Clinton Weaver
Save this picture!
Red Hill House & Studio / zuzana&nicholas - Image 18 of 20
Plans - Renovation
Save this picture!
Red Hill House & Studio / zuzana&nicholas - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Clinton Weaver
Save this picture!
Red Hill House & Studio / zuzana&nicholas - Interior Photography, Table
© Clinton Weaver

The project reconciles the combination of living space for a family of two adults and two small children, alongside an architecture studio that has a public interface with a busy urban intersection, taking inspiration in historic examples of shop-houses and the vibrancy created by mixed-use development. The architecture studio occupies the lower level, with direct access from the side street. A steel mesh screen secures a veranda edge that separates the studio from the street, whilst permitting veiled views between the two.

Save this picture!
Red Hill House & Studio / zuzana&nicholas - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Clinton Weaver
Save this picture!
Red Hill House & Studio / zuzana&nicholas - Image 20 of 20
Axonometric Diagrams
Save this picture!
Red Hill House & Studio / zuzana&nicholas - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows
© Clinton Weaver

An emphasis has been placed on compact spaces that allow all of the rooms to be accommodated within the footprint of the existing house – preserving green space and minimising new construction. All of the spaces, both public and private, have an improved connection with the garden through the reworking of the back of the existing cottage, with large openings heightening the connection between interior and exterior.

Save this picture!
Red Hill House & Studio / zuzana&nicholas - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Clinton Weaver
Save this picture!
Red Hill House & Studio / zuzana&nicholas - Interior Photography, Windows
© Clinton Weaver
Save this picture!
Red Hill House & Studio / zuzana&nicholas - Image 19 of 20
Axonometric Diagrams
Save this picture!
Red Hill House & Studio / zuzana&nicholas - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Clinton Weaver

The studio, cut 450mm into the ground, has an edge to the street and an edge to the garden – off-form concrete downturns double as seats, with the shaded mass providing a stable, comfortable temperature and allowing for a passively ventilated workspace for the majority of the year. The studio to takes on a semi-external quality when the large sliding door joinery is retracted. This is a unique quality for an architecture studio / workspace, and is particular to the benign sub-tropical climate of Brisbane. When the studio sliding doors retract, the remaining enclosure is formed by raw concrete and masonry, giving the sense of a cool grotto on the edge of the garden, providing respite from the hot, humid climate.

Save this picture!
Red Hill House & Studio / zuzana&nicholas - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Clinton Weaver

The project seeks to make a delightful and intimate set of spaces for living and working. Living, kitchen and dining, previously located on the southern edge, are repositioned as an enfilade of rooms running the length of the northern edge, taking advantage of light, air and outlook. Compact sleeping spaces now comfortably occupy the darker southern edge. In lieu of a deck, the rear wall of the cottage slides away and brings the garden prominently into view. The single bathroom is broken into distinct functions, distributed along the length of the book-lined stair leading to the garden.

Save this picture!
Red Hill House & Studio / zuzana&nicholas - Exterior Photography
© Clinton Weaver

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
zuzana&nicholas
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Red Hill House & Studio / zuzana&nicholas" 25 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021583/red-hill-house-and-studio-zuzana-and-nicholas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags