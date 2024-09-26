Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The Warren House / PLOTNONPLOT Architecture Inc.

The Warren House / PLOTNONPLOT Architecture Inc. - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Warren House / PLOTNONPLOT Architecture Inc. - Interior Photography, Table, ChairThe Warren House / PLOTNONPLOT Architecture Inc. - Interior PhotographyThe Warren House / PLOTNONPLOT Architecture Inc. - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Warren House / PLOTNONPLOT Architecture Inc. - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Ottawa, Canada
  • Architects: PLOTNONPLOT Architecture Inc.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2700 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kevin Belanger
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bespoke
  • Lead Architects: Bex Fernando
  • Design Team: PLOTNONPLOT
  • General Constructing: Crossford Construction
  • City: Ottawa
  • Country: Canada
The Warren House / PLOTNONPLOT Architecture Inc. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kevin Belanger

Text description provided by the architects. Taking experiential cues from a rabbit's lair, this home was custom-built for a growing family in the residential Westboro neighborhood of Ottawa. Hidden behind an existing tree and a protective wooden screen detail, the main living spaces are embedded into the ground, allowing domestic warmth to radiate upward and out while providing safety from the street.

The Warren House / PLOTNONPLOT Architecture Inc. - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Kevin Belanger
The Warren House / PLOTNONPLOT Architecture Inc. - Image 22 of 23
Plans
The Warren House / PLOTNONPLOT Architecture Inc. - Interior Photography
© Kevin Belanger

Despite a modest footprint, the home's internal organization playfully subverts the family dwelling by shifting the expectations of levels, views, light, and sound. The familial joys of dining, conversation, music, and play can be felt in various moments and configurations exemplified through the large vertical space carved from the home's center.

The Warren House / PLOTNONPLOT Architecture Inc. - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Kevin Belanger
The Warren House / PLOTNONPLOT Architecture Inc. - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Stairs
© Kevin Belanger

Vegetated roofs, thoughtful circulation, terraces, and divergent openings blur the ground plane across the various levels. The relationships of entrance/emergence, connectivity/seclusion, and descent/ascent can be explored and celebrated through this careful arrangement of the program. Clever opportunities for retreating and reflection are tucked away to facilitate the need for silence and rest.

The Warren House / PLOTNONPLOT Architecture Inc. - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kevin Belanger

Internal materials were carefully chosen to be both timeless [wood, glass, linen, concrete] but reflect the whimsies of the family for which this home was created [tile, wallpaper, artwork, textiles]. This minimal palette is echoed in the exterior which employs black steel and wood to enfold the chambers inside and selectively reveal and conceal the activity of the home within.

The Warren House / PLOTNONPLOT Architecture Inc. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kevin Belanger

Project gallery

Cite: "The Warren House / PLOTNONPLOT Architecture Inc." 26 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021580/the-warren-house-plotnonplot-architecture-inc> ISSN 0719-8884

