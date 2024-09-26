House near Konin / Studio GAB

+ 13

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house design is an attempt to answer what a modern house located in the middle of the forest should be like. We decided to use wood as a construction and finishing material, both from the outside and inside. The house was designed using frame technology, while a large element of the interior finish is deciduous plywood, which is a decorative element and is also used to implement some of the furniture.

The beautiful young pine forest is an interesting context that will change in an uncontrolled and unpredictable way with each year of use, and the fragments of the house scattered between it, thanks to large window openings, will illuminate the house through the light penetrating through the forest. The window openings were designed in such a way that they frame the view from the window in a predictable way. Thanks to this, the surrounding nature complements the modest and subdued space of the interior. In the project, we put great emphasis on the quality of the finish and the comfort of staying, both visually, acoustically and sensorially. Thanks to the great cooperation of the Investor and the Contractor with our team, we managed to design the house as a coherent whole.

In our opinion, the house is a coherent story that answers our question and despite its irregular form, which is a response to the Investor's lifestyle, it refers to and meets the expectations of the archetype of a house in the forest. The house is a space that provides shelter, peace and respite to its users.

The house was designed in a highly energy-efficient way. Finally, a passive standard significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere and reduces the costs of use while not significantly affecting the costs of implementation.