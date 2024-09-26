Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Poland
  5. House near Konin / Studio GAB

House near Konin / Studio GAB

Save

House near Konin / Studio GAB - Exterior Photography, ForestHouse near Konin / Studio GAB - Image 3 of 18House near Konin / Studio GAB - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairHouse near Konin / Studio GAB - Exterior Photography, ForestHouse near Konin / Studio GAB - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Interior Design
Rosocha-Kolonia, Poland
  • Architects: Studio GAB
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Oni Studio
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House near Konin / Studio GAB - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Oni Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The house design is an attempt to answer what a modern house located in the middle of the forest should be like. We decided to use wood as a construction and finishing material, both from the outside and inside. The house was designed using frame technology, while a large element of the interior finish is deciduous plywood, which is a decorative element and is also used to implement some of the furniture.

Save this picture!
House near Konin / Studio GAB - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Oni Studio
Save this picture!
House near Konin / Studio GAB - Image 18 of 18
Plan
Save this picture!
House near Konin / Studio GAB - Image 3 of 18
© Oni Studio
Save this picture!
House near Konin / Studio GAB - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Oni Studio

The beautiful young pine forest is an interesting context that will change in an uncontrolled and unpredictable way with each year of use, and the fragments of the house scattered between it, thanks to large window openings, will illuminate the house through the light penetrating through the forest. The window openings were designed in such a way that they frame the view from the window in a predictable way. Thanks to this, the surrounding nature complements the modest and subdued space of the interior. In the project, we put great emphasis on the quality of the finish and the comfort of staying, both visually, acoustically and sensorially. Thanks to the great cooperation of the Investor and the Contractor with our team, we managed to design the house as a coherent whole.

Save this picture!
House near Konin / Studio GAB - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Table, Chair
© Oni Studio

In our opinion, the house is a coherent story that answers our question and despite its irregular form, which is a response to the Investor's lifestyle, it refers to and meets the expectations of the archetype of a house in the forest. The house is a space that provides shelter, peace and respite to its users.

Save this picture!
House near Konin / Studio GAB - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Oni Studio

The house was designed in a highly energy-efficient way. Finally, a passive standard significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere and reduces the costs of use while not significantly affecting the costs of implementation.

Save this picture!
House near Konin / Studio GAB - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Oni Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rosocha-Kolonia, Poland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio GAB
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureInterior DesignPoland

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureInterior DesignPoland
Cite: "House near Konin / Studio GAB" 26 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021560/house-near-konin-studio-gab> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags