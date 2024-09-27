Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. China
  5. MEET&EAT Hengyang Store / LEL DESIGN STUDIO

MEET&EAT Hengyang Store / LEL DESIGN STUDIO

Save

MEET&EAT Hengyang Store / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Image 2 of 25MEET&EAT Hengyang Store / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, BeamMEET&EAT Hengyang Store / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Interior PhotographyMEET&EAT Hengyang Store / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, BeamMEET&EAT Hengyang Store / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Restaurants & Bars, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Heng Yang Shi, China
  • Interior Designers: LEL DESIGN STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:yuuuunstudio
  • Lead Architects: Kuai YU, Sai LUO
  • Design Team: Ruihao YANG, Lixin YANG, Yimu CHEN, Jianbo ZHAO
  • General Constructing: Chengdu Zhongruiyuanxin Architectural Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • City: Heng Yang Shi
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
MEET&EAT Hengyang Store / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Interior Photography, Windows
© yuuuunstudio

Text description provided by the architects. Spatial Strategy and Concept
MEET&EAT (M&E) is a community commercial team focused on creating multifunctional dining spaces. They previously developed the renowned More Than Eat project on Shanghai's Julu Road and are now managing several spaces. For M&E, spaces not only provide complete dining services but also serve as a third space in the city, offering unique social experiences to the community. The spaces are designed to be free, open, and shared, accommodating various events and activities.

Save this picture!
MEET&EAT Hengyang Store / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Image 2 of 25
© yuuuunstudio
Save this picture!
MEET&EAT Hengyang Store / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Image 15 of 25

The MEET&EAT Hengyang store is the brand's first location in Hunan. We chose a red color scheme close to the brand's color to enhance brand identity. The series of red elements creates a spatial system that infuses a new atmosphere into the "featureless" old mall, shaping a vibrant commercial space with low cost and a unique image.

Save this picture!
MEET&EAT Hengyang Store / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© yuuuunstudio
Save this picture!
MEET&EAT Hengyang Store / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© yuuuunstudio

The red element system
The red element system, including open fireplace tables and chairs at the main entrance square, red steel frameworks on the façade, indoor ceiling light tracks, and streetlights, serves as the spatial cue.

Save this picture!
MEET&EAT Hengyang Store / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© yuuuunstudio

A 40-meter-long red steel framework spans the indoor-outdoor boundary, becoming a key façade element. It creates a cozy small square at the entrance and highlights the space from the old building. The upper transparent glass brings sunlight and shade indoors, while the lower red eaves create a comfortable seating area. In pleasant weather, the folding fan can be fully opened, extending indoor activities to the square and blurring the indoor-outdoor boundary. Exhibition facilities and lighting and sound systems are also integrated into the steel framework.

Save this picture!
MEET&EAT Hengyang Store / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Interior Photography, Chair
© yuuuunstudio
Save this picture!
MEET&EAT Hengyang Store / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Interior Photography
© yuuuunstudio

Function and Space
The main functional areas include a shared multifunctional dining zone, an internal street, a primary dining space, and several local food stalls, either clustered or dispersed. The shared dining area is a versatile space that accommodates various activities such as daily socializing, dining, markets, and small performances, providing multiple atmosphere settings for flexible use.

Save this picture!
MEET&EAT Hengyang Store / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Beam
© yuuuunstudio
Save this picture!
MEET&EAT Hengyang Store / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© yuuuunstudio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:No.48 Zhengshui Road, Hengyang, Hunan, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LEL DESIGN STUDIO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsChina
Cite: "MEET&EAT Hengyang Store / LEL DESIGN STUDIO" 27 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021558/meet-and-eat-hengyang-store-lel-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© yuuuunstudio

MEET&EAT 衡阳店 / LEL DESIGN STUDIO

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Top #Tags