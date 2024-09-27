MEET&EAT Hengyang Store / LEL DESIGN STUDIO

+ 20

Design Team: Ruihao YANG, Lixin YANG, Yimu CHEN, Jianbo ZHAO

General Constructing: Chengdu Zhongruiyuanxin Architectural Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

City: Heng Yang Shi

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Spatial Strategy and Concept

MEET&EAT (M&E) is a community commercial team focused on creating multifunctional dining spaces. They previously developed the renowned More Than Eat project on Shanghai's Julu Road and are now managing several spaces. For M&E, spaces not only provide complete dining services but also serve as a third space in the city, offering unique social experiences to the community. The spaces are designed to be free, open, and shared, accommodating various events and activities.

The MEET&EAT Hengyang store is the brand's first location in Hunan. We chose a red color scheme close to the brand's color to enhance brand identity. The series of red elements creates a spatial system that infuses a new atmosphere into the "featureless" old mall, shaping a vibrant commercial space with low cost and a unique image.

The red element system

The red element system, including open fireplace tables and chairs at the main entrance square, red steel frameworks on the façade, indoor ceiling light tracks, and streetlights, serves as the spatial cue.

A 40-meter-long red steel framework spans the indoor-outdoor boundary, becoming a key façade element. It creates a cozy small square at the entrance and highlights the space from the old building. The upper transparent glass brings sunlight and shade indoors, while the lower red eaves create a comfortable seating area. In pleasant weather, the folding fan can be fully opened, extending indoor activities to the square and blurring the indoor-outdoor boundary. Exhibition facilities and lighting and sound systems are also integrated into the steel framework.

Function and Space

The main functional areas include a shared multifunctional dining zone, an internal street, a primary dining space, and several local food stalls, either clustered or dispersed. The shared dining area is a versatile space that accommodates various activities such as daily socializing, dining, markets, and small performances, providing multiple atmosphere settings for flexible use.