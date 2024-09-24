Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. Lake Hayes House / Ben Hudson Architects

Lake Hayes House / Ben Hudson Architects

Save

Lake Hayes House / Ben Hudson Architects - Exterior PhotographyLake Hayes House / Ben Hudson Architects - Interior Photography, Table, ChairLake Hayes House / Ben Hudson Architects - Interior Photography, ChairLake Hayes House / Ben Hudson Architects - Image 5 of 27Lake Hayes House / Ben Hudson Architects - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Lake Hayes, New Zealand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lake Hayes House / Ben Hudson Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© John Williams Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The Lake Hayes House by Ben Hudson Architects is a contemporary home arranged over two levels interlocking with the rocky, sloping terrain above the shore of Lake Hayes, Queenstown, New Zealand. The street elevation is designed to read as a simple low-lying solid form, inspired by the traditions of stone-walled hidden gardens.

Save this picture!
Lake Hayes House / Ben Hudson Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© John Williams Photography
Save this picture!
Lake Hayes House / Ben Hudson Architects - Image 20 of 27
Plan - Upper Floor
Save this picture!
Lake Hayes House / Ben Hudson Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair
© John Williams Photography

The stone, mortared in the traditional vernacular style of the region, anchors the building to its site and provides privacy and protection for the owners. Upon entering the home, there is a contrasting sense of transparency and lightness as the spaces open to the lake and the mountain views beyond. Generous glazing accentuates the sensation of floating above the landscape.

Save this picture!
Lake Hayes House / Ben Hudson Architects - Image 22 of 27
Sketch
Save this picture!
Lake Hayes House / Ben Hudson Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© John Williams Photography
Save this picture!
Lake Hayes House / Ben Hudson Architects - Image 27 of 27
Section

Glazed clerestory-style windows peak over the stone wall, drawing in natural light and allowing views to the surrounding hills and treetops. From the street the home presents itself as a single-story building. The main living areas and master bedroom are located on this level, which connects to an outdoor terrace and wood fire overlooking the lake. Children's bedrooms, study and family areas are located on the lower level, where rooms spill out onto an informal timber deck. Textures of board finish concrete occur here, anchoring the building to its site.

Save this picture!
Lake Hayes House / Ben Hudson Architects - Exterior Photography
© John Williams Photography
Save this picture!
Lake Hayes House / Ben Hudson Architects - Image 26 of 27
Sketch

The outdoor fire and terrace connect to a small east-facing sun court where the owners can enjoy a morning coffee. Stone steps lead to a kitchen garden and courtyard concealed behind the stone wall. Kitchen, dining and living spaces are contained within the open-plan design, inter-connected by bespoke timber joinery.

Save this picture!
Lake Hayes House / Ben Hudson Architects - Image 16 of 27
© John Williams Photography
Save this picture!
Lake Hayes House / Ben Hudson Architects - Image 8 of 27
© John Williams Photography

A simple pitched metal and glass-clad structure sits atop the stone wall. Whilst internally the spaces appear to hover over the lake, from the outside the home is clearly connected to the wider landscape. Functionally it is designed a place to be lived in, not just a show home, and spaces for muddy boots are equally important as the entertaining spaces.

Save this picture!
Lake Hayes House / Ben Hudson Architects - Image 15 of 27
© John Williams Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ben Hudson Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNew Zealand
Cite: "Lake Hayes House / Ben Hudson Architects" 24 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021538/lake-hayes-house-ben-hudson-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags