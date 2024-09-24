Lake Hayes House / Ben Hudson Architects

+ 22

Text description provided by the architects. The Lake Hayes House by Ben Hudson Architects is a contemporary home arranged over two levels interlocking with the rocky, sloping terrain above the shore of Lake Hayes, Queenstown, New Zealand. The street elevation is designed to read as a simple low-lying solid form, inspired by the traditions of stone-walled hidden gardens.

The stone, mortared in the traditional vernacular style of the region, anchors the building to its site and provides privacy and protection for the owners. Upon entering the home, there is a contrasting sense of transparency and lightness as the spaces open to the lake and the mountain views beyond. Generous glazing accentuates the sensation of floating above the landscape.

Glazed clerestory-style windows peak over the stone wall, drawing in natural light and allowing views to the surrounding hills and treetops. From the street the home presents itself as a single-story building. The main living areas and master bedroom are located on this level, which connects to an outdoor terrace and wood fire overlooking the lake. Children's bedrooms, study and family areas are located on the lower level, where rooms spill out onto an informal timber deck. Textures of board finish concrete occur here, anchoring the building to its site.

The outdoor fire and terrace connect to a small east-facing sun court where the owners can enjoy a morning coffee. Stone steps lead to a kitchen garden and courtyard concealed behind the stone wall. Kitchen, dining and living spaces are contained within the open-plan design, inter-connected by bespoke timber joinery.

A simple pitched metal and glass-clad structure sits atop the stone wall. Whilst internally the spaces appear to hover over the lake, from the outside the home is clearly connected to the wider landscape. Functionally it is designed a place to be lived in, not just a show home, and spaces for muddy boots are equally important as the entertaining spaces.