World
House in Mundão / Um para Um, arquitectura e engenharia

House in Mundão / Um para Um, arquitectura e engenharia - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Viseu, Portugal
  • Architects: Um para Um, arquitectura e engenharia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  370
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cosentino, LOVE Tiles, Saint-Gobain, BRUMA, Banema, Knauf, Revestec, Robbialac, Sanindusa, Secil, Sosoares, Tarkett
  • Lead Architect: Paulo Pereira Teixeira
  • Lighting Design : IJN, engenharia e serviços, Lda
  • Thermic: ZEHP – Zero Energy Home Project Lda
  • Interior Decoration: Christal Oliveira | Designer de Interiores
  • City: Viseu
  • Country: Portugal
House in Mundão / Um para Um, arquitectura e engenharia - Image 8 of 36
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The land where the house is located has a regular, longitudinal shape and is perpendicular to Campo da Bola Street, in the parish of Mundão, located northeast of Viseu. The solar orientation (from the street to the interior) is West - East. Regarding the topography, the plot has a steep slope, ascending from the entrance. This morphological condition of the land influenced the programmatic and volumetric shape of the building.

House in Mundão / Um para Um, arquitectura e engenharia - Exterior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio
House in Mundão / Um para Um, arquitectura e engenharia - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Ivo Tavares Studio

With a decidedly intimate design, the house is essentially oriented towards the east-facing garden, where all the living spaces are located. This arrangement establishes a perfect connection with the outdoor space, in harmony with the leisure area that includes a barbecue and a swimming pool.

House in Mundão / Um para Um, arquitectura e engenharia - Image 14 of 36
© Ivo Tavares Studio
House in Mundão / Um para Um, arquitectura e engenharia - Image 34 of 36
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
House in Mundão / Um para Um, arquitectura e engenharia - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Stairs
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Regarding materials, the house was built using a combination of elements that provide solidity, coziness, durability, and a timeless design. The main material used is reinforced concrete, offering austere plasticity and ensuring its stability over time. The natural wood slats used both outside and inside create a cozy environment and integration with the surrounding landscape.

House in Mundão / Um para Um, arquitectura e engenharia - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Ivo Tavares Studio
House in Mundão / Um para Um, arquitectura e engenharia - Interior Photography, Closet
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The constantly changing natural light, which penetrates through the glazed openings, the patio, and the skylights, continuously transforms the spaces and creates a mutable and dynamic atmosphere throughout the day and across the different seasons of the year, promoting tranquility and family refuge.

House in Mundão / Um para Um, arquitectura e engenharia - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio
House in Mundão / Um para Um, arquitectura e engenharia - Image 36 of 36
Section
Section
House in Mundão / Um para Um, arquitectura e engenharia - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

As for the house's layout, the interior spatial distribution is separated by function and floors. The social/service area on the ground floor consists of the garage and laundry room, separated by an exterior patio facing the entrance hall, a service bathroom, an open space with kitchen, dining room, and living room, and also an office. On the first floor, the private area consists of a living/reading area, bedrooms, all with private bathrooms, and the master suite with a walk-in closet. All bedrooms have direct access to an east-facing balcony overlooking the pool.

House in Mundão / Um para Um, arquitectura e engenharia - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Um para Um, arquitectura e engenharia
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal

Cite: "House in Mundão / Um para Um, arquitectura e engenharia" [Casa em Mundão / Um para Um, arquitectura e engenharia] 29 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021479/house-in-mundao-um-para-um-arquitectura-e-engenharia> ISSN 0719-8884

