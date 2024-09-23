Da Nang Villa / AD9 Architects

+ 19

Design Team: Nguyen Nho, Phan Trong hiep, Le thi Minh Chau, Nguyen Thanh Hai Nam, Nguyen Van Khanh, Tran Mi Nhat, Nguyen Truc Anh, Tran Lam Linh

Interior Designer: Tam Vinh Thai

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The project lies in the hot new urban area Euro Village 1, nestled between the Dragon Bridge and Tran Thi Ly Bridge of Danang City. The house represents the concept of the start of a new life, connecting and nourishing family love between the young couple and their two children.

The main functional blocks shape all connected activities, and auxiliary spaces, while buffers or transitional areas play a role in dividing living boundaries, reducing direct heat, creating green spaces necessary for human-nature communication, and encouraging interaction among family members.

The overall morphology with neat, concise lines and shapes. The spatial volumes ensure privacy but are free, open, and maximize the advantages of the context. The flexible wooden sunshade system combined with diverse green trees creates interesting movements throughout the day as well as harmony with the surrounding landscape.