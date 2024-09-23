Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Da Nang Villa / AD9 Architects

Da Nang Villa / AD9 Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows

  • Architects: AD9 Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Quang Tran
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hafele, Jotun, LafargeHolcim, Singfa, Toto, Tuynel, Vietceramics
  • Construction: Antcons Company
  • Lighting: Lyk
  • Design Team: Nguyen Nho, Phan Trong hiep, Le thi Minh Chau, Nguyen Thanh Hai Nam, Nguyen Van Khanh, Tran Mi Nhat, Nguyen Truc Anh, Tran Lam Linh
  • Interior Designer: Tam Vinh Thai
  • Country: Vietnam
Da Nang Villa / AD9 Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Quang Tran

Text description provided by the architects. The project lies in the hot new urban area Euro Village 1, nestled between the Dragon Bridge and Tran Thi Ly Bridge of Danang City. The house represents the concept of the start of a new life, connecting and nourishing family love between the young couple and their two children.

Da Nang Villa / AD9 Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Quang Tran
Model
Model
Da Nang Villa / AD9 Architects - Image 3 of 24
© Quang Tran

The main functional blocks shape all connected activities, and auxiliary spaces, while buffers or transitional areas play a role in dividing living boundaries, reducing direct heat, creating green spaces necessary for human-nature communication, and encouraging interaction among family members.

Da Nang Villa / AD9 Architects - Image 16 of 24
© Quang Tran
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Da Nang Villa / AD9 Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Quang Tran
Da Nang Villa / AD9 Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Quang Tran

The overall morphology with neat, concise lines and shapes. The spatial volumes ensure privacy but are free, open, and maximize the advantages of the context. The flexible wooden sunshade system combined with diverse green trees creates interesting movements throughout the day as well as harmony with the surrounding landscape.

Da Nang Villa / AD9 Architects - Interior Photography
© Quang Tran

AD9 Architects
