World
M Residence / DESK architectes - Image 2 of 22M Residence / DESK architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestM Residence / DESK architectes - Interior Photography, Dining room, Shelving, ChairM Residence / DESK architectes - Exterior PhotographyM Residence / DESK architectes - More Images+ 17

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Saint-Sauveur, Canada
  • Architects: DESK architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1950 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maxime Brouillet
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Adurra, Luminaire Authentik, SIDEX, Valcourt Fireplaces
More SpecsLess Specs
M Residence / DESK architectes - Image 2 of 22
© Maxime Brouillet

Text description provided by the architects. In context - Located in Saint-Sauveur, in the Laurentian Mountains of Canada, a family chalet built in the 1940s was reaching the end of its useful life, and the time had come to replace it so its occupants could enjoy this enchanting piece of countryside once more, for many more years to come.

M Residence / DESK architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Maxime Brouillet
M Residence / DESK architectes - Image 21 of 22
Site Plan

The project - The objective was to design a second home that embraced the site's many constraints. The long, narrow lot provided limited space for construction. With strict building margins and several mature trees to preserve, the construction had to be carefully planned on a steep slope descending toward the lake. The house consists of two distinct volumes arranged on different levels to follow the natural topography. Each block serves a specific function and is sized accordingly: the upper volume contains the service areas, storage, and sleeping quarters, while the lakeside volume houses the living rooms and communal spaces. This layout provides sweeping views of the lake and the mountainous horizon. The residence is organized around a central staircase connecting the four levels, encompassing a total of 1,950 square feet of living space. Upon entering, this staircase immediately draws visitors into the living area, inviting them to take in the surrounding landscape.

M Residence / DESK architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Maxime Brouillet
M Residence / DESK architectes - Image 22 of 22
Plan
M Residence / DESK architectes - Interior Photography, Dining room, Shelving, Chair
© Maxime Brouillet

Externally, the house's cladding emphasizes the staggered volumes. It features vertical wood clapboards installed in horizontal bands, alternating between 4-inch and 8-inch widths, creating a stratified effect reminiscent of the geological layers of the surrounding mountains. The facade design further accentuates the offset volumes. The main entrance and side terrace utilize the vertical clapboard as an architectural screen, maintaining the formal purity of the two blocks while offering both privacy and transparency.

M Residence / DESK architectes - Interior Photography
© Maxime Brouillet
M Residence / DESK architectes - Exterior Photography
© Maxime Brouillet

Inside, minimalist architecture contrasts with eclectic furnishings, rich in history and personality. Oversized windows in the living area are set at ground level, blurring the line between the home and nature—sometimes to an overwhelming effect. Additional smaller square windows punctuate the walls, framing views like paintings hung on a gallery wall. Résidence M blends seamlessly into its surroundings with unique character. It pays homage to the classic charm of traditional chalets while merging gracefully into the natural environment.

M Residence / DESK architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maxime Brouillet

See allShow less
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada

Cite: "M Residence / DESK architectes" 23 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021451/m-residence-desk-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags