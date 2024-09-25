Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. West Seattle Chalet / SHED Architecture & Design

West Seattle Chalet / SHED Architecture & Design

Save

West Seattle Chalet / SHED Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Chair, WindowsWest Seattle Chalet / SHED Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, WindowsWest Seattle Chalet / SHED Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, CountertopWest Seattle Chalet / SHED Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, ChairWest Seattle Chalet / SHED Architecture & Design - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Seattle, United States
  • Architects: SHED Architecture & Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2714 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rafael Soldi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bryer, Fireclay, Heath Ceramics, Mosa Tile, Schoolhouse Lighting, Unilux
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
West Seattle Chalet / SHED Architecture & Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rafael Soldi

Text description provided by the architects. Designed for a couple who lived in Switzerland for 15 years, the West Seattle Chalet is inspired by the jagged peaks of the Swiss Alps and targets net-zero energy efficiency. The interior is both warm and minimal, with large windows framing views of the surrounding garden and Olympic mountains. Clad entirely in wood, it is a contemporary chalet in the Pacific Northwest.

Save this picture!
West Seattle Chalet / SHED Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Chair, Windows
© Rafael Soldi
Save this picture!
West Seattle Chalet / SHED Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Windows
© Rafael Soldi
Save this picture!
West Seattle Chalet / SHED Architecture & Design - Image 24 of 25
Plans

Located in West Seattle, the house sits in a quiet, tight-knit residential enclave with western views of the Puget Sound. The existing structure was demolished save for its foundation which was reused for the new house. One of the main reasons the owners decided to stay on the property was because they loved the location and community. In the design of the new house, they requested street-facing elements to engage with neighbors and private living spaces set to the back of the house to enjoy garden views and access to the rear yard. The owners don't have children, so they wanted the upper level to function as a primary suite with a sitting area and access to an outdoor deck, affording views of the Olympic Mountains.

Save this picture!
West Seattle Chalet / SHED Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Countertop
© Rafael Soldi
Save this picture!
West Seattle Chalet / SHED Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Chair
© Rafael Soldi

The form of the house was initially inspired by the Swiss Alps which helped define the relationship between the street roof forms—a shed roof wrapped by another shed roof to create a hip roof at the northwest corner. The upper shed roof is strategically oriented to the south to accommodate a PV-ready system and conceal a private deck. The lower shed roof is designed in response to the scale of the neighborhood and shelters a welcoming front porch. The front porch is positioned to face the neighborhood, encouraging social engagement, weekly gatherings, and Friday happy hours.

Save this picture!
West Seattle Chalet / SHED Architecture & Design - Interior Photography
© Rafael Soldi
Save this picture!
West Seattle Chalet / SHED Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Chair
© Rafael Soldi

The house comprises three levels. On the main level, the entry and office face the street while the living, kitchen, and dining areas face east. Large window seats offer views of the garden, and the backyard and north patio are easily accessible for summer dining and outdoor activities. The lower level accommodates a guest suite, a bathroom with a sauna, laundry facilities, utilities, and storage space. The existing foundation was re-used but the entire house was lifted to make the basement ceilings 8'. Ascending to the upper level reveals a primary suite and a west-facing upper living room that adjoins a private deck with views of the Olympic Mountains.

Save this picture!
West Seattle Chalet / SHED Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Rafael Soldi
Save this picture!
West Seattle Chalet / SHED Architecture & Design - Image 25 of 25
Perspective section

The exterior features wood siding reminiscent of Swiss barns and mountain structures, complemented by a durable metal roof. Elemental materials are used throughout for a minimalist palette.

Save this picture!
West Seattle Chalet / SHED Architecture & Design - Image 19 of 25
© Rafael Soldi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
SHED Architecture & Design
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "West Seattle Chalet / SHED Architecture & Design" 25 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021450/west-seattle-chalet-shed-architecture-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags