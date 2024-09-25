West Seattle Chalet / SHED Architecture & Design

+ 20

Structural Engineer: Todd Perbix

Program / Use / Building Function: House / Residential

House Area: 2714 ft2

Garage Area: 280 ft2

City: Seattle

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Designed for a couple who lived in Switzerland for 15 years, the West Seattle Chalet is inspired by the jagged peaks of the Swiss Alps and targets net-zero energy efficiency. The interior is both warm and minimal, with large windows framing views of the surrounding garden and Olympic mountains. Clad entirely in wood, it is a contemporary chalet in the Pacific Northwest.

Located in West Seattle, the house sits in a quiet, tight-knit residential enclave with western views of the Puget Sound. The existing structure was demolished save for its foundation which was reused for the new house. One of the main reasons the owners decided to stay on the property was because they loved the location and community. In the design of the new house, they requested street-facing elements to engage with neighbors and private living spaces set to the back of the house to enjoy garden views and access to the rear yard. The owners don't have children, so they wanted the upper level to function as a primary suite with a sitting area and access to an outdoor deck, affording views of the Olympic Mountains.

The form of the house was initially inspired by the Swiss Alps which helped define the relationship between the street roof forms—a shed roof wrapped by another shed roof to create a hip roof at the northwest corner. The upper shed roof is strategically oriented to the south to accommodate a PV-ready system and conceal a private deck. The lower shed roof is designed in response to the scale of the neighborhood and shelters a welcoming front porch. The front porch is positioned to face the neighborhood, encouraging social engagement, weekly gatherings, and Friday happy hours.

The house comprises three levels. On the main level, the entry and office face the street while the living, kitchen, and dining areas face east. Large window seats offer views of the garden, and the backyard and north patio are easily accessible for summer dining and outdoor activities. The lower level accommodates a guest suite, a bathroom with a sauna, laundry facilities, utilities, and storage space. The existing foundation was re-used but the entire house was lifted to make the basement ceilings 8'. Ascending to the upper level reveals a primary suite and a west-facing upper living room that adjoins a private deck with views of the Olympic Mountains.

The exterior features wood siding reminiscent of Swiss barns and mountain structures, complemented by a durable metal roof. Elemental materials are used throughout for a minimalist palette.