World
  Lamat House / Objekt Architecten

Lamat House / Objekt Architecten

Lamat House / Objekt Architecten - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsLamat House / Objekt Architecten - Image 3 of 25Lamat House / Objekt Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, GlassLamat House / Objekt Architecten - Image 5 of 25Lamat House / Objekt Architecten - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Wichelen, Belgium
  • Architects: Objekt Architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  306
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ypsilon Business Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Sapa, Seps, Studio Italia Design - Lodes, Wienerberger Koramic
  • Lead Architects: Niels Van der Straeten, Dries Van Nieuwenbergh, Mahir Yavas
Lamat House / Objekt Architecten - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Ypsilon Business Photography

Text description provided by the architects. In rural Wichelen, a detached house with a classic character received a thorough facelift. The crow-stepped gable, which was covered up because of moisture problems, was repaired and returned to its original state. Nothing else was touched on the outside, except the creation of new contrasting window openings at the rear of the house. The new, double-height window maximises the connection with the garden and the meadows behind, and distances itself from the neo-style through its size and detailing.

Lamat House / Objekt Architecten - Image 3 of 25
© Ypsilon Business Photography
Lamat House / Objekt Architecten - Image 24 of 25
Plan - Ground floor
Lamat House / Objekt Architecten - Image 25 of 25
Plan - 1st floor
Lamat House / Objekt Architecten - Interior Photography, Windows, Countertop
© Ypsilon Business Photography

The most radical changes are found inside the house. The ceiling of the living space was removed to create a space that extends below the ridge. A mezzanine was created in the double-height space in direct contact with the living space and the kitchen. This new floor was designed in the shape of a disc and was made of on-site cast concrete. Special attention was paid to the supporting structure and the fastening method.

Lamat House / Objekt Architecten - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Ypsilon Business Photography
Lamat House / Objekt Architecten - Image 11 of 25
© Ypsilon Business Photography

The kitchen and living space are separated by a large planter with tropical plants. Visually, both functions of the open space are also delineated by the use of different flooring materials. Green Topcer tiles, which continue on the kitchen island and planter and a parquet in the living space. Newly used materials and structural elements become part of the interior through careful detailing.

Lamat House / Objekt Architecten - Image 5 of 25
© Ypsilon Business Photography

Don't judge a book by its cover! On the outside, this seemingly classic house conceals a light, spacious and surprisingly contemporary interior.

Lamat House / Objekt Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Ypsilon Business Photography

Project gallery

About this office
Objekt Architecten
Office

Cite: "Lamat House / Objekt Architecten" 23 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021446/lamat-house-objekt-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

