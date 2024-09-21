Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Mixed Use Architecture
Mapo-gu, South Korea
AON Building / LKSA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Gu Uijin

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located at the end of the Gyeongui Line Forest Park, featuring contrasting contexts with a 20-meter-wide road in the front and a park in the back. Accordingly, the design minimizes the number of openings toward the road, giving the building a solid and heavy mass. On the park side, the openings are maximized to create a dense visual interaction with the park's forest.

AON Building / LKSA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Gu Uijin

As a neighborhood facility, the interior spaces are designed as large open areas to accommodate a variety of sub-programs. Each floor is equipped with outdoor spaces, offering opportunities for natural interaction with the surrounding environment.

AON Building / LKSA - Image 10 of 35
© Gu Uijin
AON Building / LKSA - Interior Photography
© Gu Uijin
AON Building / LKSA - Image 23 of 35
Plan - 2nd Floor
AON Building / LKSA - Interior Photography, Windows
© Gu Uijin

The horizontal joints of the stone facade are cut every 50mm to introduce texture variation. The sill stones and lintels are chamfered to form robust, solid openings. Facing the 20-meter-wide road allows for freedom in space configuration, as there are no sunlight restrictions imposed by neighboring properties.

AON Building / LKSA - Image 11 of 35
© Gu Uijin
AON Building / LKSA - Image 28 of 35
Elevation 01
AON Building / LKSA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gu Uijin

We hope that visitors can fully appreciate the value of the space through a deep interaction with the natural surroundings of the Gyeongui Line Forest Park.

AON Building / LKSA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Gu Uijin

Project location

Address:Mapo-gu, South Korea

About this office
LKSA
Office

Material

Concrete

Cite: "AON Building / LKSA" 21 Sep 2024. ArchDaily.

