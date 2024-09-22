Lantern House / Atelier Messaoudi Architects

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. The Lantern House is located in the city of Chlef, 200 km west of the capital city of Algiers. It is situated in a disharmonious urban environment characterized by unfinished constructions due to the lack of urban planning and architectural consulting. This project aims to enhance the deteriorated landscape and demonstrate the potential to transform these unfinished constructions into functional and aesthetically pleasing buildings by using existing resources. The client, who is dissatisfied with his house, has contacted us to benefit from our expertise in building transformation.

Our approach was to redesign the volume, to give an aspect of a contemporary Mediterranean house, and optimize the spatial configuration according to local culture and practices, without demolishing the existing structure or making major costly changes. First, we integrated the isolated exterior stairs into the global volume. Then, we resized the windows to enhance their proportions. The massiveness and monotony of the house were reduced by incorporating a floral-patterned mashrabiya, which simultaneously provides security and privacy for the occupants.

The interior stairs were demolished and repositioned along the west gable wall to free up the northern façade where the garden is located, allowing direct visual and physical contact from the ground floor spaces such as the kitchen and the old parent's bedroom. Near the entrance, in accordance with the client's needs and local culture, we created two separate living rooms for men and women.

On the first floor, we created a more intimate gathering space for the family, surrounded by the different bedrooms. The married son occupies the main bedroom with a view of the garden, while the other bedrooms are dedicated to the youngest. By eliminating the sloped roof, which is unnecessary for the area's climate, we created a spacious terrace for relaxation, dining, and meeting under the Mediterranean climate, especially during summer nights.

The interior was designed as a total work of art, encompassing everything from the bedroom furniture, kitchen, bathrooms, and dressing room to the wall art photography. The white, sober spaces are warmed by the use of wood for the doors, windows, and furniture. The wall art photography adds life and unique atmospheres to each room. The vaulted hammam space is adorned with mosaics, and the floor is crafted from white marble.

To provide optimal thermal comfort to the occupants, we created a ventilated facade with high thermal inertia, as the weather conditions in the region can be harsh during winter and especially during summer when the temperature exceeds 50°c. The lighting work on the façade made the lantern house a landmark in the neighborhood landscape. Following the project's completion, three more homeowners on the same street contacted our office to design or redesign their construction.