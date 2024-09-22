Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Algeria
  5. Lantern House / Atelier Messaoudi Architects

Lantern House / Atelier Messaoudi Architects

Save

Lantern House / Atelier Messaoudi Architects - Interior PhotographyLantern House / Atelier Messaoudi Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeLantern House / Atelier Messaoudi Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Countertop, SinkLantern House / Atelier Messaoudi Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood, DoorLantern House / Atelier Messaoudi Architects - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation, Sustainability
Chlef, Algeria
  • Architects: Atelier Messaoudi Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  420
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Reda Ait Saada
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Geberit, Knauf, Lafarge
  • Lead Architects: Lounes Messaoudi, Mahouche Amina, Mahmoudi Ahmed, Mezghiche Tinhinene, Zineb Kebab , Reda Ait Saada, Abdennour Hamaida
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lantern House / Atelier Messaoudi Architects - Interior Photography
© Reda Ait Saada

Text description provided by the architects. The Lantern House is located in the city of Chlef, 200 km west of the capital city of Algiers. It is situated in a disharmonious urban environment characterized by unfinished constructions due to the lack of urban planning and architectural consulting. This project aims to enhance the deteriorated landscape and demonstrate the potential to transform these unfinished constructions into functional and aesthetically pleasing buildings by using existing resources. The client, who is dissatisfied with his house, has contacted us to benefit from our expertise in building transformation.

Save this picture!
Lantern House / Atelier Messaoudi Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Reda Ait Saada

Our approach was to redesign the volume, to give an aspect of a contemporary Mediterranean house, and optimize the spatial configuration according to local culture and practices, without demolishing the existing structure or making major costly changes. First, we integrated the isolated exterior stairs into the global volume. Then, we resized the windows to enhance their proportions. The massiveness and monotony of the house were reduced by incorporating a floral-patterned mashrabiya, which simultaneously provides security and privacy for the occupants.

Save this picture!
Lantern House / Atelier Messaoudi Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Countertop, Sink
© Reda Ait Saada
Save this picture!
Lantern House / Atelier Messaoudi Architects - Image 15 of 25
Plan - Basement floor

The interior stairs were demolished and repositioned along the west gable wall to free up the northern façade where the garden is located, allowing direct visual and physical contact from the ground floor spaces such as the kitchen and the old parent's bedroom. Near the entrance, in accordance with the client's needs and local culture, we created two separate living rooms for men and women.

Save this picture!
Lantern House / Atelier Messaoudi Architects - Interior Photography
© Reda Ait Saada
Save this picture!
Lantern House / Atelier Messaoudi Architects - Image 24 of 25
Mashrabiya - Intimacy preservation
Save this picture!
Lantern House / Atelier Messaoudi Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood, Door
© Reda Ait Saada

On the first floor, we created a more intimate gathering space for the family, surrounded by the different bedrooms. The married son occupies the main bedroom with a view of the garden, while the other bedrooms are dedicated to the youngest. By eliminating the sloped roof, which is unnecessary for the area's climate,  we created a spacious terrace for relaxation, dining, and meeting under the Mediterranean climate, especially during summer nights.

Save this picture!
Lantern House / Atelier Messaoudi Architects - Image 9 of 25
© Reda Ait Saada
Save this picture!
Lantern House / Atelier Messaoudi Architects - Image 23 of 25
Ventilated facade Detail
Save this picture!
Lantern House / Atelier Messaoudi Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of Atelier Messaoudi Architects

The interior was designed as a total work of art, encompassing everything from the bedroom furniture, kitchen, bathrooms, and dressing room to the wall art photography. The white, sober spaces are warmed by the use of wood for the doors, windows, and furniture. The wall art photography adds life and unique atmospheres to each room. The vaulted hammam space is adorned with mosaics, and the floor is crafted from white marble.

Save this picture!
Lantern House / Atelier Messaoudi Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Reda Ait Saada

To provide optimal thermal comfort to the occupants, we created a ventilated facade with high thermal inertia, as the weather conditions in the region can be harsh during winter and especially during summer when the temperature exceeds 50°c. The lighting work on the façade made the lantern house a landmark in the neighborhood landscape. Following the project's completion, three more homeowners on the same street contacted our office to design or redesign their construction.

Save this picture!
Lantern House / Atelier Messaoudi Architects - Image 7 of 25
© Reda Ait Saada

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier Messaoudi Architects
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSustainabilityAlgeria

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSustainabilityAlgeria
Cite: "Lantern House / Atelier Messaoudi Architects" 22 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021437/lantern-house-atelier-messaoudi-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags