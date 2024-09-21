Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Green Cape Botanico Residential Building / MUA Architecture & Placemaking

Batumi, Georgia
Green Cape Botanico Residential Building / MUA Architecture & Placemaking - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on Green Cape, Batumi, Georgia, one of the most attractive seaside resorts on the Black Sea coast. The site sits within lush vegetation overlooking the sea and is easily accessible from the main road. The neighboring Batumi Botanical Garden, with its unique flora, adds to the charm. The surroundings are characterized by low-rise houses, with old, rundown yet beautiful Soviet-era vacation homes scattered throughout.

Green Cape Botanico Residential Building / MUA Architecture & Placemaking - Image 2 of 14
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi

The masterplan for Green Cape Botanico blends modern architecture, landscape preservation, and community-focused design. It consists of two apartment buildings, with a third, the House of Wellness, connecting living spaces and recreational facilities. The team's principal goal was to integrate the buildings into the territory seamlessly and merge it with the existing topography. The whole concept revolves around preserving the landscape and the environment — the contours of the building run through the actual terrain, safeguarding the character of the place. The lightness of the volume is achieved by slightly elevating the buildings.

Green Cape Botanico Residential Building / MUA Architecture & Placemaking - Image 3 of 14
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi
Green Cape Botanico Residential Building / MUA Architecture & Placemaking - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi

After thorough research of the area, the team of architects has left the old routes of the premises untouched, breathing new life into them, which now runs between the buildings. With the open hotel typology strongly connected to its surroundings, the design and architecture of the apartment blocks are driven by simplicity. Each floor, made of transparent glass stretching from floor to ceiling, affords spectacular views on all sides.

Green Cape Botanico Residential Building / MUA Architecture & Placemaking - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi
Green Cape Botanico Residential Building / MUA Architecture & Placemaking - Interior Photography
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi

The third building - Green Cape House of Wellness, is designed as a recreational space for residents from Green Cape Botanico Apartment Buildings as well as other visitors of the resort. The four-level structure involves outdoor and indoor activities located at a four-minute walking distance from the beach.  

Green Cape Botanico Residential Building / MUA Architecture & Placemaking - Image 11 of 14
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi

During the design process of this part of the complex, we had three images in mind: an image of the existing landscape coupled with ongoing developments, an image of the modernism of Green Cape's recreational facilities, and worldwide references of the buildings with similar functions. The architecture of the building represents local memory updated with contemporary elements and engaged with a unique local atmosphere.

Green Cape Botanico Residential Building / MUA Architecture & Placemaking - Image 7 of 14
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi

The final design of the House of Wellness represents a raw concrete structure, elevated from the ground and curved at the corners. The space beneath the rooftop pool floats between slabs, leaving more air above the restaurant terrace. A dramatic staircase at the entrance marks the starting point for entertainment and relaxation.

Green Cape Botanico Residential Building / MUA Architecture & Placemaking - Image 5 of 14
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi

Design challenges included the existing landscape, loaded programs, and a small land plot. To preserve the hilly terrain and vegetation, excavation was minimized, leading to an open ground level for parking, while the restaurant, gym, and rooftop pools were placed on upper levels with direct views of Green Cape Beach. Technical spaces are a crucial part of this building. Technical areas are arranged hidden behind the swimming pools, however, building contours do not hesitate to hint at their existence. The terrace at the top level with the main and kids' swimming pools has an open kitchen and bar with an overhanging concrete canopy.

Green Cape Botanico Residential Building / MUA Architecture & Placemaking - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi

Batumi, Georgia

Cite: "Green Cape Botanico Residential Building / MUA Architecture & Placemaking" 21 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021407/green-cape-botanico-residential-building-mua-architecture-and-placemaking> ISSN 0719-8884

