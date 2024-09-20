Escalier Roubancho / ETHNOS

+ 13

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. We were given the opportunity to design a tenant building near Yotsuya Station as our third project following "ESCALIER Gobancho" and "ESCALIER Kojimachi" which we have designed in the past.

We have always aimed to achieve both business and social aspects for small and medium-sized tenant buildings that form a large part of the city, but this time we were able to achieve what we were unable to achieve in the previous two projects due to economies of scale and the cooperation of the developer and builder.

The volume crosses back and forth between the west and north sides, creating a balcony that is an intermediate area and contributes to the business potential of the building.