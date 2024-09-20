Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
Escalier Roubancho / ETHNOS

Escalier Roubancho / ETHNOS - Exterior Photography, FacadeEscalier Roubancho / ETHNOS - Exterior Photography, FacadeEscalier Roubancho / ETHNOS - Interior PhotographyEscalier Roubancho / ETHNOS - Image 5 of 18Escalier Roubancho / ETHNOS - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Commercial Architecture
Japan
  • Architects: ETHNOS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1177
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Keishin Horikoshi /SS
  • Lead Architects: Tatehito Sakurai
Text description provided by the architects. We were given the opportunity to design a tenant building near Yotsuya Station as our third project following "ESCALIER Gobancho" and "ESCALIER Kojimachi" which we have designed in the past.

Perspective Section
We have always aimed to achieve both business and social aspects for small and medium-sized tenant buildings that form a large part of the city, but this time we were able to achieve what we were unable to achieve in the previous two projects due to economies of scale and the cooperation of the developer and builder.

The volume crosses back and forth between the west and north sides, creating a balcony that is an intermediate area and contributes to the business potential of the building.

Cite: "Escalier Roubancho / ETHNOS" 20 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021405/escalier-roubancho-ethnos> ISSN 0719-8884

