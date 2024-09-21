Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Tarabay Loft / MAD Architecture & Design

Tarabay Loft / MAD Architecture & Design - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Loft, Renovation
Batroun, Lebanon
  • On Site Supervision: Anthony Daher
  • Design: Ghiwa Khalife
  • MEP: Wassim El Murr
  • Structural Consultancy: Hani Akiki
  • City: Batroun
  • Country: Lebanon
Tarabay Loft / MAD Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Windows
© Wassim El Murr

Text description provided by the architects. The project involved renovating an extension of an old house located in Batroun, Lebanon - a coastal city known for its Mediterranean charm and rich history. The primary goal was to create a comfortable and private space that reflects the local identity. The aim was to design a peaceful environment where residents could escape the hustle of the city. By blending the essence of the city's history with modern elements, we ensured that the place was a reflection of our client's vision.

Tarabay Loft / MAD Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving
© Wassim El Murr

As you approach the house from the road, you will be greeted by a beautiful garden that is filled with carefully selected plants and bathed in natural light, creating a harmonized transition with the light earthy palette of the interiors. Going through the arched door, the main living space welcomes you with warm lights and textures. Every corner of this open space is designed in harmony with the earthy colors and the local wood that is used to fill the Mediterranean houses (cedar wood). 

Tarabay Loft / MAD Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Wassim El Murr
Tarabay Loft / MAD Architecture & Design - Image 16 of 17
Plan
Tarabay Loft / MAD Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Sink, Chair, Windows, Countertop
© Wassim El Murr

An open space plan has been designed to create an easy flow of circulation and visual communication between different areas, while also allowing the possibility of closing off a space for privacy. The kitchen overlooks the living room and a translucent glass background of the library provides privacy for access to the office and bedrooms. The first hub of the entrance is a space that can be opened or closed, depending on the users' preferences. Every piece of furniture is designed and locally produced with noble materials such as copper, marble, natural wood, etc. This is our way of embracing every material used, by preserving its organic state.

Tarabay Loft / MAD Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Beam
© Wassim El Murr
Tarabay Loft / MAD Architecture & Design - Image 17 of 17
Section

The house pays homage to the rich heritage of the region by keeping the existing sandstone while embracing the conveniences of contemporary living. Smart home technology is seamlessly integrated with the timeless design, providing residents with the perfect blend of comfort and efficiency while keeping in mind our commitment to sustainability.

Tarabay Loft / MAD Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair
© Wassim El Murr

During the initial phase of the renovation, it was discovered that the floor where the kitchen was supposed to be built was unstable. A significant hollow space was revealed underneath the floor. To come up with an innovative solution, we decided to create an underground wine cellar that could be accessed from the kitchen island. The kitchen island's glass opening provides a spectacular view of the cellar below, which can be illuminated to showcase its contents. This unique feature adds a touch of wonder and sophistication to any home. Through unconventional methods, we brought the client's vision to life and crafted an exceptional design for the whole house. 

Tarabay Loft / MAD Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa
© Wassim El Murr

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Batroun, Lebanon

MAD Architecture & Design
Loft, Renovation, Residential Architecture, Housing, Refurbishment, Lebanon

Materials and Tags

"Tarabay Loft / MAD Architecture & Design" 21 Sep 2024. ArchDaily.

