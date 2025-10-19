Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
ISSN 0719-8884
GEMPOT Interior Design / Projject

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Restaurant
Qin Huang Dao Shi, China
  • Architects: Projject
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Junning Yang
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aloft, LvBai Architecture Material, Sofia Stone
  • Lead Architects: Keer Zhang
GEMPOT Interior Design / Projject - Interior Photography, Facade
© Junning Yang

Text description provided by the architects. GEMPOT is located in the new community of Anaya's North Shore. Positioned on the expansive riverbank, the restaurant overlooks serene waters. Just a few steps behind the river, in contrast to the vibrant streets, stands a collection of 12 contemporary and futuristic buildings. These low-rise white architecture are arranged in an artfully staggered manner, creating a subtle, almost ethereal beauty. Visitors wander through the area, curiously exploring the diverse boutique shops and restaurants hosted within the architecture, evoking the feeling of strolling through a mysterious and delightful Curio box. The restaurant is like a carefully concealed gem, with only glimpses of its intriguing architectural details visible from various angles, sparking curiosity. As one turns a corner, as if a secret is being unlocked, revealing the delightful culinary surprises hidden within.

About this office
Projject
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantChina
Cite: "GEMPOT Interior Design / Projject" 19 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021393/gempot-interior-design-projject> ISSN 0719-8884

