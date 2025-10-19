GEMPOT Interior Design / Projject

-
Architects: Projject
- Area: 220 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Junning Yang
-
Manufacturers: Aloft, LvBai Architecture Material, Sofia Stone
-
Lead Architects: Keer Zhang
- Category: Restaurant
- Design Team: Keer Zhang, Yizhi Wang, Huaxi Shi, Wei Meng, Yinan Wu
- Clients: Aranya
- City: Qin Huang Dao Shi
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. GEMPOT is located in the new community of Anaya's North Shore. Positioned on the expansive riverbank, the restaurant overlooks serene waters. Just a few steps behind the river, in contrast to the vibrant streets, stands a collection of 12 contemporary and futuristic buildings. These low-rise white architecture are arranged in an artfully staggered manner, creating a subtle, almost ethereal beauty. Visitors wander through the area, curiously exploring the diverse boutique shops and restaurants hosted within the architecture, evoking the feeling of strolling through a mysterious and delightful Curio box. The restaurant is like a carefully concealed gem, with only glimpses of its intriguing architectural details visible from various angles, sparking curiosity. As one turns a corner, as if a secret is being unlocked, revealing the delightful culinary surprises hidden within.