GEMPOT Interior Design / Projject

+ 33

Restaurant • Qin Huang Dao Shi, China Architects: Projject

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 220 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Junning Yang

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Aloft , LvBai Architecture Material , Sofia Stone

Lead Architects: Keer Zhang

Category: Restaurant

Design Team: Keer Zhang, Yizhi Wang, Huaxi Shi, Wei Meng, Yinan Wu

Clients: Aranya

City: Qin Huang Dao Shi

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. GEMPOT is located in the new community of Anaya's North Shore. Positioned on the expansive riverbank, the restaurant overlooks serene waters. Just a few steps behind the river, in contrast to the vibrant streets, stands a collection of 12 contemporary and futuristic buildings. These low-rise white architecture are arranged in an artfully staggered manner, creating a subtle, almost ethereal beauty. Visitors wander through the area, curiously exploring the diverse boutique shops and restaurants hosted within the architecture, evoking the feeling of strolling through a mysterious and delightful Curio box. The restaurant is like a carefully concealed gem, with only glimpses of its intriguing architectural details visible from various angles, sparking curiosity. As one turns a corner, as if a secret is being unlocked, revealing the delightful culinary surprises hidden within.