Orcas House / Allied8

+ 31

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Orcas House is a modern linear home, cantilevered off a cliff exposed to stunning views to the north and south. The aging Kebony on the exterior blends in with the bark of the trees on site, and the bright interior is open, monochromatic and modern. The suspended loft is tall enough to stand up at 6', offering flexibility for play, sleep, or workspace. It was designed by Leah Martin, co-founder of Allied8 Architects, to make the most of the site, the views, and the light.

On a site full of moss, mature forest, old-growth trees and bedrock, the preciousness of the land and the surrounding forest informed the shape of the house and the surgical foundation system–using concrete in this homemade little sense to the designers. Instead, the home connects to the earth in only six locations, sitting on a steel moment frame. Touching the earth only where it must, exist. The home's actual footprint is less than 100 SF total, and nature carries on around this home the family came home one afternoon to a full-grown buck resting in the shade of the cantilever.

At least 8% of global emissions caused by humans come from the cement industry alone; that means it's one of the first building materials to be eliminated to steeply bring down a project's carbon footprint. Leah sourced and specified 100% recycled US-made steel to further curb the carbon emissions while ensuring the steel was domestically sourced and manufactured. The alternative construction added only about 10% to the foundation cost.

The home works hard with its 1,386 SF, sleeping more than 15. This was a central project goal, to be able to provide access to the second home and get as much use as possible. The primary bedroom sleeps two, and the bunk room sleeps up to 10 (!). The loft space offers more room, allowing you to stow two friends. Don't forget the day bed in the living room or the forest floor outside for the tents! The home was designed around the open kitchen and dining area, with big doors expanding toward the views and the forest. This is not a precious, fragile design object; it is a shared place, made for gathering and communing with nature.