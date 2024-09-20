House Number 7 / Charang Architecture Studio

+ 30

Design Team: Sajjad Ehrampoosh, Ghazal Attarha, Ali Fatemi, Kimia Maleki

Technical Team: Ehsan Afshari, Mostafa Khoobyari, Mahmood Abrishami

City: Yazd

Country: Iran

Text description provided by the architects. House number 7, is the seventh house in the series of exercises aimed at creating a new spatial experience. It was built on a 155-square-meter plot in a new development area of Yazd. The house was designed for Mr. and Mrs. Hasani and their soon-to-be-born child, in a neighborhood where most plots were either undeveloped land or under construction.

The client's requirements, which included several spaces such as a workspace, a bedroom for the parents, a bedroom for the children, and a room for the spouse's family -who frequently traveled between Yazd and Tehran due to not being originally from Yazd and a part of the house was shared with them- prompted us to design the house as a duplex. Mr. and Mrs. Hasani desired large windows facing outside. However, considering the issues of privacy and visibility, which are significant in religious cities like Yazd, and the importance for neighbors not to have direct views, the design evolved to include a solid facade in front of the main exterior. Behind this facade, a two-story courtyard was created, with all openings facing this courtyard. This design not only ensured privacy but also created a unique spatial experience, becoming the focal point of the project.

The movements, spacious staircases, the bridge over the beam, and the play of light between spaces and courtyards, which might seem unusually placed, invite exploration through various spaces and crossing created boundaries. This has built a new spatial experience and a multitude of new spaces. The staircase moving from the facade over the courtyards, the lower floor stairs, and the path towards the rooftop, continuing along the bridge above the city, creating different sequences, provided us with a novel experience. This journey extends infinitely.

The introversion of the building is not the result of a deliberate imitation of past architecture, but rather a reflection of the lifestyle, background, and environment of the architect, the client, the neighbors, and the city, all aimed at creating a home and a sense of tranquility. The architect's mindset is deeply rooted in the ecosystem of living for years within the traditional fabric of Yazd. Their thoughts and reflections are intertwined with these types of houses, along with the respect they hold for neighbors and the neighborhood.

House number 7 is the seventh of 13 projects designed by the studio to address specific issues within each project and meet the client's immediate needs. This project incorporated elements from other projects, including the use of color. The color blue was used to signify internal seclusion, while green was used to create a sense of tranquility. Throughout the spatial journey, colors function like signposts: green indicates proximity to a calmer space, while blue signifies the presence of an isolated area... In this project, due to the economic conditions in Iran, simple and inexpensive materials, such as cement, which has not been applied in a delicate and polished manner, have been used.