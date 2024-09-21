Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Pigeon House / Dakhmeh Studio

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation
Tehran, Iran
  • Architects: Dakhmeh Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Deed Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Behrizan, Iranradiator, Sanli, Shouder
  • Project Manager: Seifollah Nasiri
  • Structural Engineer: Hossein Zanganeh
  • Electrical Consultant: Mohammad Shaban
  • Modelling: Negar Rashid
  • Plumbing: Shahin Parhizkari
  • City: Tehran
  • Country: Iran
Pigeon House / Dakhmeh Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Deed Studio

"Pigeon house" is a three storey building with a basement, a courtyard, and a caretaker's room on the rooftop, located in the north of Tehran. The renovation of this building was carried out with an economical budget, focusing on the use of recycled materials, scrap, and affordable, accessible resources, utilizing unskilled labor. The design prioritizes the maximum use of metal scrap and recycled wooden pallets.

Pigeon House / Dakhmeh Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows
© Deed Studio

The use of untreated wood and iron in the interior of the units makes them neutral spaces, allowing the residents to personalize and complete them with their own creative input. Additionally, the durability of these materials significantly reduces maintenance costs and wear and tear on the building. As part of the renovation, the ceilings were re-layered and re-concreted. The flooring of the units is made of Russian wood planks, which are screwed onto an iron profile structure. These planks are removable, allowing for the placement of cables and utilities underneath.

Pigeon House / Dakhmeh Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Deed Studio
Pigeon House / Dakhmeh Studio - Image 19 of 24
Plan - Ground Floor
Pigeon House / Dakhmeh Studio - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Deed Studio

Three new spaces were added during the renovation: the southern facade with a new balcony, an expanded basement, transforming it from a storage area into a livable space, and an extended rooftop area for the caretaker's living quarters.

Pigeon House / Dakhmeh Studio - Interior Photography
© Deed Studio
Pigeon House / Dakhmeh Studio - Image 23 of 24
Elevation

By adding a structure to the southern facade, full-length balconies were created for all floors. The new facade consists of metal panels that can be opened and closed, covered with recycled tin sheets from the roof of an early Pahlavi-era building. These tin sheets were stored in a scrap yard for years and were hammered and flattened to be reused with their original weathered, rusty appearance. The added skin not only provides a second security layer but also controls visibility and privacy for each unit, while also functioning as a shade. The combination of potted plants behind the balcony and the rusted tin sheets creates an organic connection, blending the building's spirit with the historical identity of Tehran.

Pigeon House / Dakhmeh Studio - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© Deed Studio

The basement, initially 30 square meters, was expanded to 50 square meters by excavating towards the courtyard. A bathroom, a toilet, and a small kitchen were added, and the space was transformed into a livable unit with natural light through new windows. For the installation of these windows, 40 centimeters of the courtyard's surface was excavated.

Pigeon House / Dakhmeh Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Deed Studio

On the exterior, the original iron entrance door with floral motifs, reflecting the building's historical era, has been preserved. The brick sections of the facade were repaired, and three hollow metal volumes were installed between the bricks, designed to create nesting spaces for pigeons.

Pigeon House / Dakhmeh Studio - Image 13 of 24
© Deed Studio

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationIran
Cite: "Pigeon House / Dakhmeh Studio" 21 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021295/pigeon-house-dakhmeh-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

