Demeter Beans II Coffee Shop and D-Apartment / KCONCEPT + KOHARCHITECTS

Demeter Beans II Coffee Shop and D-Apartment / KCONCEPT + KOHARCHITECTS

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Mixed Use Architecture, Houses
Thành phố Phan Thiết, Vietnam
  • Architects: KCONCEPT, KOHARCHITECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  362
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Quang Dam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  INAX, Toto, Xingfa
Demeter Beans II Coffee Shop and D-Apartment / KCONCEPT + KOHARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. DEMETER BEANS is a local coffee roasting brand known to many customers. After the success of Facility 1, it is a roasting workshop that combines a cafe experience space with a mobile iron structure that blends with the landscape.

Demeter Beans II Coffee Shop and D-Apartment / KCONCEPT + KOHARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Quang Dam
Diagram
Diagram
Demeter Beans II Coffee Shop and D-Apartment / KCONCEPT + KOHARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Quang Dam

Open and airy in the garden, the second facility gradually moves into the city center and coastal urban area, reaching new customers and being more suitable for the coffee shop and takeaway model experience.

Demeter Beans II Coffee Shop and D-Apartment / KCONCEPT + KOHARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Quang Dam
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
Demeter Beans II Coffee Shop and D-Apartment / KCONCEPT + KOHARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Quang Dam

The site is an empty lot but has two frontages with good access to services and natural light for the whole building. The building has 5 floors, this time Demeter Beans combined with D-APARTMENT, model The above-serviced apartment model solves business problems and creates a destination to increase service recognition.
The project carries the color of the original materials that make up the architectural block.

Demeter Beans II Coffee Shop and D-Apartment / KCONCEPT + KOHARCHITECTS
© Quang Dam
Elevations
Elevations

We want the project to be in harmony with the daily life of the surrounding people, seen from different roads leading to the project. DEMETER BEANS as a highlight without being too ostentatious, but contributing to the vitality of locals and tourists of the coastal city.

Demeter Beans II Coffee Shop and D-Apartment / KCONCEPT + KOHARCHITECTS
© Quang Dam

Top #Tags