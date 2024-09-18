Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. Australia
  5. July James Street Store / In Addition

July James Street Store / In Addition

Save

July James Street Store / In Addition - Interior Photography, ShelvingJuly James Street Store / In Addition - Image 3 of 15July James Street Store / In Addition - Interior PhotographyJuly James Street Store / In Addition - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Shelving, CountertopJuly James Street Store / In Addition - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail Interiors
Fortitude Valley, Australia
  • Architects: In Addition
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cieran Murphy
  • Director: Josh McLean
  • Designer: Ana Calic McLean
  • City: Fortitude Valley
  • Country: Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
July James Street Store / In Addition - Image 3 of 15
© Cieran Murphy

Text description provided by the architects. July draws inspiration from the breezy outdoor spirit of Brisbane's Fortitude Valley, where leisure, lifestyle, and experience enrich the built environment and everyday life. Set amongst the distinctive, tropical vernacular of the James Street precinct, July is conceived as an oasis for its customers. Its design reflects the capacity of travel to evoke meaning and memory through discovery and adventure, referencing the iconic, poolside photography of Slim Aarons and drawing playful parallels to the July brand.

Save this picture!
July James Street Store / In Addition - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Cieran Murphy
Save this picture!
July James Street Store / In Addition - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Cieran Murphy

Embodying the brand hallmarks of the Australian luggage label, the store embraces a seamless, considered, and detail-focussed identity, executed with mid-century inflections. Cork paneling, solid timber detailing, and playful color accents reflect the luxury and nostalgia of travel, encouraging customers to recall memories of their most cherished destinations while evoking curiosity at every turn.

Save this picture!
July James Street Store / In Addition - Interior Photography, Beam
© Cieran Murphy
Save this picture!
July James Street Store / In Addition - Image 7 of 15
© Cieran Murphy

A dramatic volume change entices the customer to explore the depths of the store, with tactile surfaces beaconing them to touch and interact with July's quality luggage and accessories. Circular seating offers a moment of shopping respite to take in the surroundings, enlivened by tropical landscaping designed by Acre – a welcome delight and extension of the lush planting that the precinct is known for.

Save this picture!
July James Street Store / In Addition - Interior Photography
© Cieran Murphy

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Fortitude Valley, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
In Addition
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsAustralia
Cite: "July James Street Store / In Addition" 18 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021289/july-james-street-store-in-addition> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Top #Tags