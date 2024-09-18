July James Street Store / In Addition

+ 10

Director: Josh McLean

Designer: Ana Calic McLean

City: Fortitude Valley

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. July draws inspiration from the breezy outdoor spirit of Brisbane's Fortitude Valley, where leisure, lifestyle, and experience enrich the built environment and everyday life. Set amongst the distinctive, tropical vernacular of the James Street precinct, July is conceived as an oasis for its customers. Its design reflects the capacity of travel to evoke meaning and memory through discovery and adventure, referencing the iconic, poolside photography of Slim Aarons and drawing playful parallels to the July brand.

Embodying the brand hallmarks of the Australian luggage label, the store embraces a seamless, considered, and detail-focussed identity, executed with mid-century inflections. Cork paneling, solid timber detailing, and playful color accents reflect the luxury and nostalgia of travel, encouraging customers to recall memories of their most cherished destinations while evoking curiosity at every turn.

A dramatic volume change entices the customer to explore the depths of the store, with tactile surfaces beaconing them to touch and interact with July's quality luggage and accessories. Circular seating offers a moment of shopping respite to take in the surroundings, enlivened by tropical landscaping designed by Acre – a welcome delight and extension of the lush planting that the precinct is known for.